A 33-year-old Sahuarita man who was arrested in July after police said he pointed a shotgun at a dirt biker rider for waking up his baby was sentenced Monday to two days time served after entering a plea agreement.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said police were called to the 700 block of West Flaming Arrow Drive around 7 p.m. July 18 about "suspicious activity."
During the investigation, officers learned Cody Matthews got upset when a 26-year-old man began riding his dirt bike in the area, waking up his baby, Falquez said.
Matthews admitted to aiming his shotgun at the victim as he drove by, the sergeant said.
Matthews was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in December.
On Monday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Gus Aragon ordered him to serve two days in jail, but since he'd already served the two days at the time of his arrest, he was given credit for those days.