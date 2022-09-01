Victor Manuel Aguirre_1.jpeg

Victor Manuel Aguirre

 Arizona Attorney General's Office

A Sahuarita man will serve six months in prison for illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 General Election.

Victor Manuel Aguirre, 47, had been charged in August 2021 by a State Grand Jury after allegations that he falsely completed a voter registration form while he was an inmate at Pima County Jail in September 2020.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

