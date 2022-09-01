A Sahuarita man will serve six months in prison for illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 General Election.
Victor Manuel Aguirre, 47, had been charged in August 2021 by a State Grand Jury after allegations that he falsely completed a voter registration form while he was an inmate at Pima County Jail in September 2020.
On the registration form, Aguirre indicated he had not been convicted of a felony, but in fact he had been convicted of felony offenses and had not had his rights restored, according to a press release from the state Attorney General’s office. Aguirre’s vote was counted in the 2020 General Election.
According to the press release, the Pima County Recorder was not aware of Aguirre’s convictions at the time he registered to vote in the 2020 General Election.
Aguirre entered a guilty plea to one felony count of Attempted Illegal Voting on July 26, 2022, and on Aug. 29, Pima County Superior Court Judge Javier Chon-Lopez sentenced Aguirre to six months in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
During the sentencing, Aguirre’s voter registration was revoked, and he will need to apply through the courts to have his voting rights restored after he completes his sentence.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone