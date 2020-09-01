A Tohono O’odham Nation police officer killed in the line of duty Thursday touched many lives, including a Sahuarita man who served alongside him.
Officer Bryan Brown, who served on the Tohono O’odham for nearly 20 years, died last week after he was struck by his own police cruiser, driven by a man who “had been awake for days and high on meth,” according to a criminal complaint.
Zachery Woodrow moved to Sahuarita in 2008, and worked with Brown for the last two and a half years. He said Brown mostly worked in the schools but would come out and help on patrol when needed.
Woodrow described Brown as selfless and dedicated to the students of the schools he worked in.
“They would line up in the morning and come and give him a hug,” Woodrow said. “They loved him just as much as he loved them.”
On Sunday, the police department started a Go Fund Me account to help Brown’s wife and 11 children.
“It’s a surreal incident, you know, it’s easy to think that this could never happen to a department, especially one that’s fairly smaller, but it brings to light the dangers that we face every day and at any moment that we could be subject to something like this,” Woodrow said.
Carlos Maximilliano Galvan faces federal charges of murder and assault in the case.