A 40-year-old Sahuarita man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of pointing a gun at somebody during a road rage incident.
The victims told Sahuarita police they were near Fry's when a man in a black Chevrolet pickup cut them off. The driver of the truck repeatedly made an obscene gesture as they all left the area.
At South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard and West Salome Loop Road, the driver of the truck slammed on his brakes, causing the victims to strike his vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles, police said.
The truck's driver got out, ran toward the victims and pointed a gun at them before getting back into his truck and driving off, police said.
Robert Cutbirth later called police, identified himself as driver of the truck and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.