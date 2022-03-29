A Sahuarita resident wanted on suspicion of burglary fled Sahuarita Police officers twice and struck one in the face before being transported to the Pima County Jail on Monday, according to an SPD media release.
Officers identified 30-year-old Antonio Miguel Romero, who was wanted on suspicion of trespassing and criminal damage, on March 26 as he was riding a bicycle near Sahuarita Road and Nogales Highway.
According to the report, Romero fled officers on foot as they attempted to apprehend him. Officers later found Romero hiding in pecan groves, arrested him and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition.
After being cleared for a jail booking, Romero fled again on foot while one officer attempted to adjust his handcuffs, grabbing a tree branch as he sprinted into a nearby desert area.
The officer pursued Romero on foot, deployed his Taser and was met with continued resistance by Romero, who then struck the officer in the face with his hand and was grasping for the officer’s Taser, according to the report.
An additional officer arrived on the scene and assisted in taking Romero back into custody.
No serious injuries were sustained by the officer or Romero during the altercation. Romero was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces felony escape charges and aggravated assault on a peace officer, in addition to his original misdemeanor charges.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or contact the Sahuarita Police Department TIP line at 520-445-7847.
