Police arrested a Sahuarita man Monday on suspicion of child molestation and several other sex-related crimes.
Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, 62, was arrested a day after police conducted a follow-up investigation into allegations of child abuse.
On Monday, they served a search warrant at Hernandez Alvarez’s home near the 17000 block of South La Villita Road, seizing “multiple items of evidentiary value.”
Hernandez Alvarez was not at home during the search and was arrested later at a home in the 200 block of West Placita Sin Fin in Green Valley.
Hernandez Alvarez was booked into Pima County Jail on one count of Molestation of a Child, two counts of Sexual Abuse, three counts of Sexual Assault, four counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of Child Abuse, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Police would like to speak to anybody who may have information associated with the case. Contact the SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.
