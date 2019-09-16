A 52-year-old Sahuarita man was arrested Monday morning after police said they found child pornography on several of his electronic devices.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said detectives served a search warrant on Scott Christopher Higgins' home in the 15000 block of South Theodore Roosevelt after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"He made admissions and we also got a lot of evidence through his electronic devices," Almodova said.
Higgins was arrested on suspicion of 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.