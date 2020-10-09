A 58-year-old Sahuarita man was arrested Friday on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Sahuarita police said.
Kenneth Caldermone-Johnsen was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail more than a month after a search warrant was served at a home in the 60 block of East Camino Rancho Felice during a child pornography investigation. Police said several electronic items were seized during the search Sept. 2, and “upon further examination of these items, several images of suspected child pornography were located.”
Police are looking for anybody who might have information on the case. Contact SPD by calling 911, or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday, or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.