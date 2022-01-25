“I was on the way to the council meeting tonight and listening to the radio,” Councilmember Gil Lusk said in Monday’s meeting. “As a result of that, I decided to resign from the council. I’m planning on moving to the Phoenix area where I’m going to apply for a police position.”
“I’m going to have moving assistance, I’m going to have a much bigger salary. I almost thought I was going to receive three weeks in Mexico free, but it didn’t quite meet the amount,” Lusk added.
Lusk wasn't serious, he was driving home a point: The Sahuarita Police Department needs to retain and recruit staff and they need the money to do it.
The town's overall pay structure has remained largely unchanged for seven years, resulting in many jobs falling below market and out of the competitive range, according to Jessica Silva, the town's Human Resources director. But this isn’t a local issue. Police officer shortages are common across the country. A survey from the National Police Foundation that found 86% of the nation’s law enforcement agencies reported staffing shortages in 2020.
During Monday night’s council meeting, the council heard from Igor Shegolev, founder of the compensation consulting firm HR Know.
“What is happening now is something we haven't seen for many years… many decades. I’ve been in this business for 30 years,” Shegolev said of the widescale resignations and recruitment obstacles many industries are facing.
HR Know examined Tucson, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista, Pima County, Marana and the Department of Public Safety as the relevant regional comparative agencies for the study.
“A good, valid compensation structure practice helps to recruit, retain and reward employees” Shegolev added. “We’ve developed a proposed pay plan and salary adjustment for current employees.”
For a Sahuarita police officer, HR Know’s proposed pay grade started at about $52,000 and topping out at $78,000. The midpoint salary proposal is $65,000.
Currently, Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said the base salary for officers out of the academy is $23 per hour, or about $48,000 annually.
“Obviously, any pay increase is an improvement. We are not competitive right now,” Noland said to the Town Council. “Years ago, we used to have one or two openings and after a filtering of applications, we’d have 15-16 people show up.”
These days, the agency is lucky to get four applications, Noland said.
“I have multiple employees right now looking elsewhere.”
Noland wants to see a top step salary of $85,280 for his tenured, veteran officers. Right now, that's about $70,000.
“I believe we have this problem because of the beatdown that law enforcement has taken over the last two years,” Noland said in an interview Tuesday. “The ‘defund the police’ movement, the riots … it has driven out a large number of folks in law enforcement.”
Noland added that officers retired early or quit without retirement. Now potential recruits are no longer contemplating going into law enforcement because of the rhetoric. If the police department implemented HR Know’s recommendations for salary range, it would not place the agency in competition – but according to Shegolev, the numbers are flexible.
“What we did was create a model using comparative agencies,” Shegolev said .” We just collected data and compared it but it’s all in your hands.”
Mayor Tom Murphy directed staff and Noland to analyze the report ahead of a special meeting Friday.
Interim Town Manager AC Marriotti, who also serves as the town’s financial director, said he would take the next few days to figure out out how to “make it work.”
He didn't have a hard number on what it would cost the town because the report had just arrived.
“It’s our job to figure this out,” Lusk said. “Once our police force loses its standing, with such turnover, it's going to be even harder.”
Murphy then acknowledged the dozen or so officers with Sahuarita Police Department who gathered outside council chambers for the agenda item.
“We must be the safest council ever tonight,” Murphy said.
Council will meet again Friday at 3 p.m. to determine whether to amend the current year budget and adopt the consultant’s recommended pay structure and adjustments.
“Part of the solution is having a salary that attracts people. When salary goes up – I’ve been doing this for 38 years – the truly competitive salary allows you to pick from a larger group of candidates so you can pick the best for your agency,” Noland said.