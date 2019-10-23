The Town of Sahuarita wants to hear from residents which roads projects they want included in the Regional Transportation Authority’s next multi-year plan.
The RTA has provided more than $36 million in funding for projects in the town, including the Sahuarita Road extension from Interstate 19 to Country Club Road, the Pima Mine Road bridge replacement and the Park and Ride at Town Hall. Projects are funded through a 20-year half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2006. More projects are being mapped out in anticipation of the tax being extended after 2026.
There are eight potential projects being considered. Residents are also being asked in an online survey whether they would be willing to extend the half-cent sales tax.
The town favors five potential road-widening projects that would create four lanes on Pima Mine Road from I-19 to Nogales Highway; on Old Nogales Highway from Continental Road to Nogales Highway; and on Nogales Highway, from Calle Valle Verde to Sahuarita Road.
The other two would be on La Cañada Drive from South Camino Sueño de Sahuarita to North El Toro Road and on Quail Creek Crossing Boulevard from Nogales Highway to Old Nogales Highway with a bridge crossing the Santa Cruz River.
The survey can be found on the town’s website at sahuaritaaz.gov.