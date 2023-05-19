Santa Cruz Valley UMC

The Sahuarita Town Council will consider a $2.4 million deal to purchase the Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church during its Monday meeting. 

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

The congregation at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita weathered challenges over the last few years as their number declined and COVID hit, but the Rev. Sandy Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief as they eye a new location and a fresh start.

The potential move comes as the town considers purchasing the church building at La Villita and Sahuarita roads for $2.4 million. The proposed contract is on the Town Council's Monday agenda and comes with a staff recommendation for approval.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

