The congregation at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita weathered challenges over the last few years as their number declined and COVID hit, but the Rev. Sandy Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief as they eye a new location and a fresh start.
The potential move comes as the town considers purchasing the church building at La Villita and Sahuarita roads for $2.4 million. The proposed contract is on the Town Council's Monday agenda and comes with a staff recommendation for approval.
The town began the discussions after Santa Cruz Valley approached them last fall. The town says the 6.5-acre site, with a building covering about 10,000 square feet, would align with its Strategic Plan and could serve the parks and rec department's needs. The town's presentation said the $239-per-square-foot cost comes in "much" lower than the current cost to build.
Town staff noted that the agreement would come with a July 7 closing. The Town of Sahuarita didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.
Johnson said the congregation had 200 to 250 members and strong finances when it built the church in Rancho Sahuarita in 2011.
"And through a series of kind of unfortunate circumstances, our church has declined to a smaller number. We can't afford to continue to pay the mortgage," she said.
The congregation is selling the property but doesn't plan to fold. Johnson said her 30 to 35 members plan to close on a property off Duval Road in mid-July, and the move is bringing breathing room to explore new paths, ministries and worship services.
"We're adding a program there that should open in September for disabled adults — a day program," Johnson said. "So, we're pretty excited."
The congregation has a ministry for adults with disabilities, totaling 25 adults between two programs. With the new location, Johnson wants to have something locally where adults with special needs don't have to go to Tucson. She also envisions a community garden and, eventually, a cafe.
Johnson said an RV storage area on an empty half-acre on the property is also in the works.
"The property that we're purchasing has three buildings on it — two of which we've identified for the adults with disabilities and then the third building we're looking to expand and buildout worship space," she said.
Santa Cruz Valley also plans to establish an LGBTQ-safe space at its new location.
"I've been in contact with EON Youth Lounge in Tucson to bring their program down here as well," Johnson said.
She said the safe-space program is part of her vision for the new location and fits with the congregation being one of the more progressive Christian churches in the area.
"It'll look different, certainly, than where we are, but a million-dollar mortgage is a lot," Johnson said.
Johnson joined the congregation about four years ago, but she noted the decline began about eight years ago. She found coming in with an expensive building and declining membership frustrating to balance.
"But with the sale of the building, we will have funds to pay cash for this new property and really start us out in a much better position," Johnson said.
Johnson found it sad to let go of the property in Rancho Sahuarita, especially after working hard to turn things around for years. She noted the pandemic was especially hard to grapple with while already trying to revitalize the church.
"We are growing again, and we have great things happening, and we're very excited at the prospects of our future. We just couldn't turn it around quick enough to keep the building," Johnson said. "It's just a building — the church goes on, right?"
Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.
