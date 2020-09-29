The Sahuarita Town Council voted Monday to limit the mayor’s emergency powers to seven days.
Currently, the mayor has the authority to declare that an emergency exists and to impose regulations and actions during that time without a vote of the council.
Mayor Tom Murphy exercised this right March 17, when he issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency due to COVID-19. The move put the town in a better position to receive relief funding and reiterated national guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, he said. This came after Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency statewide March 11.
The council decided the duration of an emergency declared by the mayor should be limited to ensure no one person has all the power.
A declaration of emergency in Sahuarita will now expire after seven days. During that time, the council could extend and reauthorize the state of emergency.
Council member Bill Bracco said the state of emergency, which is still in place, authorized by Ducey is no longer an emergency but “a way of life.”
The council said the decision was not reflective of Murphy's actions but rather a step to allow the council power in the emergency process and accountability.