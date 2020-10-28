The Pima Library Foundation kicked off an initiative Tuesday to raise $75,000 for an outdoor performance area at the new Sahuarita library, which is scheduled to open in July.
County Library Director Amber Mathewson said they are starting to add more outdoor spaces at existing libraries, but Sahuarita's would be the first of its kind.
"Our Flowing Wells Library, which had a renovation recently, has an area where the meeting room wall can open up," she said. "So that you can use the meeting room and patio together."
Mathewson also said Nanini and Vail libraries have some small outdoor patios.
"We don't have them at too many locations but we're finding that Arizona has great weather many months out of the year," she said. "So, we're looking forward to making those a typical part of our libraries."
Sahuarita would be the first library to get a dedicated outdoor space from the start.
"We wanted to be able to create a space in the Sahuarita area where we could have some outdoor programming," Mathewson said. "Fortunately, the Foundation was excited to help with that."
Library Foundation Executive Director Deborah Jassem said the $75,000 initiative for a capital project is a first for the private philanthropic organization.
The Foundation began operating in 2001, and typically concentrates on educational programs, such as scholarships and an 18-month online high school program with active guidance and coaching.
"We provide funding for programs for the Pima County Public Library," she said. "That's our total mission, is to support programs for the Pima County Public Library that aren't covered through taxpayer dollars."
The 1,000-square-foot performance patio is an add-on to the current construction, which Jassem said is why the cost is relatively low for such a project. The building will be about 17,000 square feet.
County plans show the performance patio would have tiered seating for more than 100 people, a shaded canopy, speakers and exterior power access for PA systems. A sliding door would also allow an expansion into an interior meeting room.
Mathewson said the area would be open for public use, like library meeting rooms.
She said the library doesn't envision large events, given the size.
"Definitely storytimes outside," Mathewson said. "Small, maybe musical events and those kinds of things that we have at libraries with presenters who do performances and that kind of thing."
Jassem said the Library Foundation is using funds from their endowment to ensure the outdoor area's construction.
However, she said the organization started its initiative Tuesday and hopes the Green Valley and Sahuarita communities pitch in to help the Library Foundation recoup the $75,000, which helps fund other programs.
It's not just outdoor space setting the Sahuarita library apart. Mathewson said the new library would also have modern considerations incorporated into the building. The library will have less dedicated space for book collections and more for electronic resource and Wi-Fi users.
"We used to spend a lot more space on book collections," Mathewson said. "And while we're finding people still do want physical books and materials, we don't need as large of collections because there is so much available electronically. It's really important for us to focus on spaces where people can do collaborative type work or individual work as well."
She said private study spaces and meeting areas are growing in popularity.
The Sahuarita library will also be the county's first location with an adult changing station in the restroom.
Mathewson said she had looked forward to the project's completion since she managed Joyner-Green Valley Library in 2009.
"At that time, it was meant to just be a temporary fix until we passed bonds," she said. "And, of course, with the economic downturn around that time and extenuating circumstances, we were never able to build the library until now."
The bonds were part of a package voters rejected in 2015.
"So, we're really thrilled to not only have a size of library that's appropriate for that community but then also having this outdoor venue is the icing on the cake," Mathewson said.
How to donate
Jassem said people could donate by emailing the Library Foundation at mail@thepimalibraryfoundation.org or calling 520-881-9876. She said the organization's website – thepimalibraryfoundation.org – is in the process of updating to allow online donations for the project.