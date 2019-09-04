The new Pima County library being planned in Sahuarita is just below the $5.7 million construction budget, but three months behind schedule.
The latest update came in a memorandum from deputy county administrator Tom Burke and forwarded to the Pima County Board of Supervisors by county administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
The cost for utility connections has increased, but a 5 percent contingency was factored into cost estimates submitted by the county’s architectural engineering consultant which will cover the increase.
Construction was originally planned for the end of 2019, but has fallen three months behind. The delay is due to coordinating the relocation of a utility easement between Rancho Sahuarita, private businesses and Pima County which the town assisted in bringing together to resolve, said Teri Bankhead, Sahuarita's assistant town manager.
The Sahuarita Library designs do not have the Spanish Colonial theme which is standard among Rancho Sahuarita buildings. The move comes in response to community feedback during public meetings.
