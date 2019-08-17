The Sahuarita Town Council has approved $160,000 to begin work on the Sahuarita Square Design Concept Report, the next step in making the multi-use district a reality.
Sahuarita Square would have have different forms of attractions from private ventures such as restaurants and retail to public facilities such as parks and event areas. The project's guiding principles are to create a destination with mixed-use areas, expanded connectivity and to foster community collaboration, according to the town's economic development director Victor Gonzalez.
To attract private investment, the town needs to get the ball rolling with public attractions to draw crowds to the area and entice businesses to set up shop. That's where the $160,000 report comes in.
Design Concept Report
The report is intended to identify and evaluate a catalyst project — a public attraction that builds interest and attracts private investment. It could be anything from parks to amphitheaters or other recreational venues that draw crowds.
In addition to identifying and evaluating a catalyst project, the report will identify infrastructure needs. Finally, the report will determine the costs of the project and infrastructure.
Sahuarita's current design firm, Norris Design, will be collaborating with engineering firm Psomas to create the concept report. The report is expected to be completed in December.
Sahuarita Square Area
The general boundaries for the district are the Santa Cruz River to the east and Sahuarita Road to the north. The area is jagged on the west but stays east of Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. Going south, the bulk of the district is north of Nogales Highway with small portions making its way just beyond. Running down the center of the district is La Villita Road from Sahuarita Road and moving south.
The report from Norris and Psomas will be focused on only the northern area near Sahuarita Road.
Since Sahuarita Square is a town center district that relies on private and public investment, it will be an ongoing project. The report to identify a catalyst project is a step forward in moving the plan from concept to reality.