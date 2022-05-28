Fourth of July will look a little different this year in Sahuarita when the town hosts "Sahuarita Stars & Stripes” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Town Hall.
The rebranded celebration is packed with festivities, including fireworks, live music, a laser light show, a classic car and motorcycle show, a water fight zone, a beer and wine garden, 50 vendors and 15 food trucks.
The "Rolling Thunder Car Parade" kicks off the event at 4:30 p.m. as it loops north from Wrightson Ridge School on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, turns south on La Villta Road, and west on Sahuarita Road to Town Hall on Calle Imperial.
"There will be classic cars and motorcycles, and they'll roar through our town on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard and then come into our venue and park, and then people can wander through the cars during the event," said Town of Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Laura Hester.
The event will also feature a water fight zone for kids.
"We've secured a lot of different water guns and different things, so the kids can come and play and just have a huge water fight," Hester said.
Where to park
There are eight parking lots with walking route access to the celebration.
If you had trouble finding parking within a decent range of the Fourth of July celebration last year at Sahuarita Lake Park, Hester advises people not to worry.
"Because we changed the venue this year, we shouldn't have any of those issues because now we have all of the school district's parking lots, and our town hall parking lots, and we have churches around us," she said.
Supply chain issue
Supply chain issues in China left fireworks companies in Arizona and across the country waiting, many wondering whether fireworks would have to be canceled.
Hester said the issue forced the Town of Sahuarita to work with a different vendor than in the past to secure large-scale fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration this year.
"All of the municipalities are scrambling, trying to find fireworks outside of our normal realm of getting fireworks," she said.
While securing large-scale fireworks was a challenge for the Town of Sahuarita this year, she said they considered it necessary.
"It's part of Fourth of July. Everyone expects to go to the city or town and see a big fireworks display as kind of an American tradition," she said.
The town anticipates more than 8,000 people to attend the revamped Independence Day celebration that Hester and her staff have spent months putting together.
"If you can, invite everyone to come out. It's a very different event this year. It's rebranded, it's rethought, and it should be just super, super fun," she said.