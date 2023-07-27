The Green Valley and Sahuarita JerryBob's restaurant is turning heads with a new helper roaming the dining area — a robot assistant.
Local JerryBob's owner Jeremy Johnson said the location had kept an eye on the technology's growth.
"Since the technology has gotten better and better, a competitor in Tucson had a meeting with this company," he said about Bear Robotics. "So, we decided if big competitors are going to do it, we might as well look into it a little more and invited them to come and show it to us. It seemed like it would be a fun opportunity to try out some new technology and just test it out."
General Manager Lyndel Stone said the addition was a game-changer for the restaurant.
California-based Bear Robotics' Servi Plus — the model used at JerryBob's — operates similarly to iRobot's automated vacuums and mops, mapping a room and negotiating obstacles. At JerryBob's, servers select the table an order belongs to, and the Servi Plus navigates its way there, where the server then gives it to the customer.
Stone said the robot is simple to operate and user-friendly.
While labor shortages have impacted many industries nationwide, Johnson said the restaurant's robot isn't filling holes or taking a human-staffed bussing position.
"We've never had a busser here anyway," he said. "It just wasn't in our design — our servers bus their own tables. So we put a lot on our employees, and I think it just helps lessen their workload burden."
Stone added that the robot assistant had already made life easier for the staff. Johnson equated the robot to construction workers digging a trench with a shovel versus a backhoe.
Johnson also found that having added help to do the heavy lifting provides more time for servers to tend to their customers.
"It just makes them more efficient — the job less physically demanding," he said. "Heavy bus tubs, all that type of stuff, now we don't have to do that heavy lifting. It's just going to take those trips out of the way for them, and give them more time to wait on their tables, give that customer service that, I think, people expect."
The location is still testing the robot and has used it for about a week as of Thursday. The Servi Plus came with a 60-day trial period, but Johnson said they would likely keep it and possibly add two more to replace the inanimate, traditional bussing cart stations. JerryBob's also plans to add an automated arm to the kitchen's door for the robot to take bussing trays directly to the dishwashers without an employee opening the door.
While robot workers are not new, technology improvements and ever-increasing applications in other industries make them more apparent in everyday life. The new addition at the restaurant in Sahuarita on Duval Mine Road and La Cañada Drive is an example of the technology's progression.
"We're the first," Johnson said about other JerryBob's locations. "I think we're the first restaurant in Southern Arizona, actually, to have one."
That uniqueness turned heads during the restaurant's Thursday morning service.
And the curiosity wasn't limited to children peeking at the robotic assistant. As the robot made its way around customers and tables, the occasional cellphone popped out to record it go by.
One group of adults requested the robot sing "Happy Birthday" at their table, which Johnson noted did a better job with the song than he did.
"Yeah, that's the best part — seeing everybody's reaction," Stone said.
Johnson said it's been tough not naming the robot at this point. The restaurant is taking name suggestions, which they'll have the public vote on later. Johnson said the winning name's source would receive a $100 gift card.
It's no surprise the No. 1 suggestion so far is "Rosey," the robot maid from "The Jetsons."
As servers made their way around the dining area with the Servi Plus on Thursday, Johnson said the robot has worked out well and been a lot of fun to have around.
"The biggest thing for us has been the fun factor, and not just for us — kids, adults alike, the way their faces light up sometimes when they see this is pretty unique and special," he said. "That's what I like about it."
Stone said it was "cool" having a chance to test the robot after Johnson noted they come with a waitlist.
"I feel like sometimes, since we're in such a small town, we miss out on some of the cool things," Johnson said. "We're usually late to the party. But this time, we were able to get something cool in here."