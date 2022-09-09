The Sahuarita High School girls golf team has experienced some growing pains since its first season in 2019, and senior golfer Madison Martinez knows all about it.
In her freshman year, she was among four players on the school's inaugural, exclusively girls team. A team without an experienced coach.
"It's grown a lot," she said. "We got like an actual golf coach, which is our coach now, and we have a swing coach (Director of Instruction at Haven Golf Course Marvol Barnard), and we have done fundraisers to get better equipment, and it's made the team stronger."
When Scott Jessee started coaching in 2020, he had to salvage leftover clubs and equipment from the school’s storage locker full of boys gear for the six players on the roster.
"The first couple years, we weren't really competitive as a team," he said. "This year, I really think we can break through if we stay healthy."
Thanks in part to grants from the Arizona Women's Golf Association and a successful annual fundraiser that raised more than $10,000 in 2021, having the proper equipment is no longer an issue and the program has a solid foundation.
The roster has grown to 13 players, and the Mustangs sit at 2-1 in team play, three strokes away from being undefeated after falling to Flowing Wells on Wednesday.
According to Jessee, Martinez is the common denominator in the program's growth over the years.
"Maddy is one of the core players," he said. She's been in the program since its inception. She's going to be the first letterwoman in golf at Sahuarita High School for four years, which is a pretty cool thing."
The road to stability in the program wasn’t smooth for Jessee. Getting through the pandemic in 2020 was especially challenging because of his dedication to safety protocols and the scarcity of matches.
"COVID was so weird because I couldn't drive the van, everyone had to get their own way to practice, everyone had to wear masks, I had to take temperatures every day and if their temperature was above 100, they couldn't practice, so I had to send them home," he said. " It was kind of crazy. Lots of matches were canceled that year, and we were all over Tucson trying to find a place to play."
Through it all, Jessee made it work, and as for Martinez, just having someone to teach her how to play the game better is something she isn't taking for granted.
"My freshman year it was literally us just hitting balls," she said. It wasn't actual practice, but with our coach now, he's making sure that we fix our mistakes and that we do better every single match."
Compared to past seasons, Martinez seems satisfied.
"I think the season is going pretty good so far," she said. "Our team's pretty good and there are a lot of new girls so it's expanding, especially throughout the years."
Regarding her future, her experience on the first girl's golf team at Sahuarita High School may just be the front nine in a full round with the sport.
"It would be nice to go to college on a scholarship for golf," she said.
Jessee sees that as a definite possibility.
"There are college coaches that are looking at her. I'm in contact with them pretty much every other week or two, and they want to know how she's playing," he said. "They want to see swing videos, that kind of stuff."
In her final season with the program, Martinez says she will miss the camaraderie of her teammates the most.
"Definitely the girls and how I've formed such a good bond with them because you're with them for three months, constantly," she said. "It's just a strong bond that you probably won't have with anybody else."
As the team enters the heart of the 2022 season, the girls golf program at Sahuarita High School is thriving, coming full circle since its inception in 2019.
The progress is something Jessee relishes as he continues to build upon it.
"I think just getting more girls involved, I think that's the biggest thing," he said. "That's kind of what we started out to do anyway, was just get more girls involved in golf."