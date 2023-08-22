coach

Sahuarita head football coach Jake Price, center, enters his third season with the Mustangs.

 Kevin Murphy | Sahuarita Sun

Coming off a winless season in 2022, Sahuarita head coach Jake Price remains focused on developing his players into good people, first and foremost. The growth on the field will come.

Sahuarita head coach Jake Price, center, leads the Mustangs in a stretch before a scrimmage against Nogales in August.

"The expectation heading into this season is growth," he said. "Our first priority and our only priority is character development. We want to make sure that we take young children and raise them to be adults by the time they graduate. We get to teach life lessons through football."

Sahuarita opens its season Aug. 25 on the road against Alhambra-Phoenix.


Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

