Coming off a winless season in 2022, Sahuarita head coach Jake Price remains focused on developing his players into good people, first and foremost. The growth on the field will come.
"The expectation heading into this season is growth," he said. "Our first priority and our only priority is character development. We want to make sure that we take young children and raise them to be adults by the time they graduate. We get to teach life lessons through football."
Sahuarita's record in Price's first two seasons at the helm can be deceiving (1-8 in 2021, 0-10 in 2022). He believes last season's team was better than the team in 2021, and success on the field will come with that development in character.
"So for us to be competitive, we've got to make sure we develop them first, and we have made leaps and bounds in growth," he said. "We are now communicating. We are now leading. We are working together. We're teaching selfless servitude. This idea that love is a sacrificial commitment to someone else's best interests. It's easy to say that, but when you start really teaching it and repeatedly reinforcing it, you start actually seeing it happen between our teammates."
Price has nothing but good things to say about the character of the last two senior classes, but he wishes he had more time with them to implement the culture he has developed with the Mustangs.
He's now seeing his culture based on positivity and doing it the right way pay off in the development of seniors beginning their third season with the program.
"The idea here, when we took over, was to create a place that was involved in the positive energy and positive reinforcements and teaching life lessons through the medium of football. By having the mission statement and that vision, what we now start seeing — especially this year — is our kids are actually living that culture."
Price and his team prepare for the 2023 season knowing that the recently resurrected rivalry with Walden Grove is on indefinite hold. The Red Wolves moved from 4A Gila (Sahuarita's region), to 4A Kino in the offseason. Walden Grove's 56-7 win over the Mustangs last season marked the first time the two varsity programs faced each other in the regular season since an on-field fight in 2015.
"We're not playing Walden Grove this year, and that was my choice and my choice alone. Alright, that was me. I felt like I had to do what's best for my kids, and for this year it was to make sure that we were competitive. To make sure that we learned how to win. If it throws a rock at the rivalry hornet's nest, then so be it."
But Price isn't ruling out reviving the rivalry in the future.
"As I talked to some of the other people in the district — the school beyond the pecans (Walden Grove) — we let them know I would love to get Walden Grove back on the schedule. This year was not the year for us, and that was my decision to make, and I made that," he said. "But I do eye them in the future as well."
The rivalry game between Walden Grove's freshman football team and Sahuarita's freshman-sophomore squad remains in place this season.
Senior leadership
Senior fullback and defensive lineman Malcolm Williams said the preseason workouts have a different feel than last season.
"It's been going well, way better energy than last year. It feels different," he said. "Like a job, it feels fun to be here. It's not like a chore. Everybody wants to be here. Everybody wants to compete and do the best they can."
Santiago Caudillo, a senior running back and safety entering his third season with the varsity team, is learning to articulate and share his knowledge with younger teammates.
"I've been more vocal and have tried to help these kids get better," Caudillo said.
Senior defensive end and offensive lineman Keymon Hollis is also embracing his leadership role and hopes to see improvements on both sides of the ball.
"Hopefully, this year we'll be able to move the ball more since we have a stronger line than we did last year," he said.
"Defensively, we're going to completely destroy the line up front and in the back, (make) as many stops as possible," he added.
Senior linebacker and running back Hayden Niedt is excited about being part of a revamped offense.
"This offense is completely different from what we did last year. It is a very particular offense," he said. We use strengths a lot. We have personnel that fits our players' strengths. We are a very, very diverse offense."
For senior offensive lineman and defensive end Wyatt Dahl, leading the Mustangs is about keeping his teammates on the same page and learning from previous seasons.
"I'm just trying to make everyone else better around me and make sure everyone knows what they're doing, that everyone enjoys it and has fun, and that it gets better every week, every day in practice," he said. "Because there were some bad days last year. I want to make sure that that doesn't happen as often."
While the Mustangs' 2023 lineup is chock-full of senior leaders, Price isn't about to single out specific players who he believes will make significant impacts this season because he views his program holisticly.
"The minute we start saying this player needs to be the key player is the minute you start putting pressure, or you start degrading other players who aren't in that role. We eliminate that here," he said. "This is not a, 'This player's our star, and everybody rally around him.' Our program is the star, and everybody from our superintendent to our coaches, to our players, to the custodians — everybody in school needs to put forth effort for the program. The program is the star player."