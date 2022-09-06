image_16847873.JPG

VAS on-site staff Norili Velez-Castelo and Lauren Sales work in the office at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.

 Sahuarita Food Bank

 Valley Assistance Services and the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center are partnering to provide even greater aid to clients all in one location.

VAS began leasing an office in the SFB-CRC’s building in May. Each week, they have staff on-site to provide access for all Department of Economic Security programs including AHCCCS, SNAP, Medicare Savings Plans, WIC, TANF and more. They are also offering assistance with evictions, utility and rental payments, transportation for seniors and resume writing.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

