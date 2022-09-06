Valley Assistance Services and the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center are partnering to provide even greater aid to clients all in one location.
VAS began leasing an office in the SFB-CRC’s building in May. Each week, they have staff on-site to provide access for all Department of Economic Security programs including AHCCCS, SNAP, Medicare Savings Plans, WIC, TANF and more. They are also offering assistance with evictions, utility and rental payments, transportation for seniors and resume writing.
VAS Executive Director Chris Erickson said the organizations have worked together in the past but that this is a more formal partnership.
“The needs brought on by COVID really increased severely and we kind of came together in different committees talking about how to help the community better,” she said. “We’re working together to make sure we fulfill the needs of the community and help so many more.”
Food bank Executive Director Carlos Valles said the agreement made sense because they serve many of the same people.
“We used to even just refer clients to them and they would refer people to us, not formally, just knowing they serve a lot of the same clients we do,” he said. “They've been extremely busy like we have. We just came together collectively.”
Having VAS on-site allows both organizations to provide referrals to clients on the spot.
“It’s a lot of stabilization now," Erickson said. "People are in dire need of different things and if we can come together to alleviate and support that we can change this cycle of insufficiency and need.”
Valles said the help could not have come at a better time, considering they have seen a nearly 25% increase in seniors seeking help since January.
“Generally, our client numbers continue to climb each month,” he said. “They are asking for help beyond basic food needs. Partnering with another local organization helps to fill that gap.”
Both organizations are partnering on an upcoming diabetes prevention and management program. Valles said it will be based around education awareness, training and cooking tips for people who are struggling with diabetes.
“We’re trying to get everything hammered out for the pilot and it’s going to have the cooking piece so people understand it’s not just exercise and that you can’t eat just anything,” he said. “There are healthy, enjoyable ways to do that.”
The program will be funded by a grant from Arizona Complete Health, and they hope to enroll their first class by October.
Overall, creating a one-stop hub for clients in need throughout Southern Arizona meets the mission and heart of both SFB-CRC and VAS.
“The partnership has been so impactful because of the need in the community,” Valles said. “It couldn't have happened at a better time and we are looking for other services that we can provide the community.”
The VAS office at the food bank is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
