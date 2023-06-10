In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress approved waivers which allowed students to eat meals for free, including during the summer.
The waivers, approved in March 2020, allowed millions of students to eat through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. The COVID-19 driven extensions of the food programs ended last year.
Now, the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is working to fill the gap with a new Summer Kids Feeding Program.
SFB Executive Director Carlos Valles said the program is in its infancy, but they hope they can supplement the meals that were available to families for free during the summer.
“When they stopped that program, we were trying to figure out if we can't replace or support the program,” he said. “Any small portion could help and we can fill a gap.”
“We have a lot of families coming in with kids who are students in the school district and our goal is to identify some of those families and provide them with maybe summer food boxes to take home.”
Valles said they don’t currently have much funding for the project, but they are looking to start collecting items that are kid-centric and easy to prepare.
“Cereal would be wonderful or oatmeal,” he said. “We’re looking for things that kids would love to eat, things they can easily prepare themselves like peanut butter and snacks.”
Along with the donations of food, they are seeking monetary donations to support this project.
“This will be a new program for us this year, because last year school districts had funding,” he said. “This is something we haven't done in the past and we hope it will fill a small gap.”
To make a financial donation, visit sahuartiafoodbank.org and signify the donation is for the Summer Kids Feeding Program. Donations can also be made in person at the SFB, again, earmarked for the summer program.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Rancho Sahuarita resident and Sahuarita Rotary Club member Chrissi Gomez said they are also in the midst of their quarterly red bag collection drive for the SFB.
“They (SFB) need more food because everything is more expensive,” she said. “A lot more people are in need.”
Gomez said she wants to go big with the drive, and she hopes they can collect enough food to take care of them through the summer.
During their April drive, they collected 600 pounds of food.
Those who want to donate, but don’t have a red bag yet can drop off donations in a regular bag that will get transferred to the special bags.
“The red bags are a thing because in the future the goal is we want all neighbors to carry a red bag to the store and always put in an item or two for the food bank,” she said.
Those who want a red bag can contact Gomez at 520-490-9181 or pick one up at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse.
The red bag donation drive drop-off day will take place June 24 at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse 9-11 a.m.
Gomez said people can also do early bird drop off at her home, 109 W. Calle La Bolita.
Food donations can also be made at the Sahuarita Food Bank or the donation bin in the Green Valley News office.
