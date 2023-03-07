The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center got a welcomed gift this week when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dropped off the biggest food donation the food bank has ever received.

The 38,000-pound donation was triple the amount of their largest donation to date and included pallets of items like soups, beans, applesauce, flour, dish soaps, laundry detergent and more.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

