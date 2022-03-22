When you think about the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center what image comes to mind first?
What symbols or images do you imagine when you think about the place you live?
These are just a couple questions the SFB-CRC are asking the community in preparation of a mural project which will add a splash of color to their new building and the morning commute for drivers down La Cañada Boulevard.
Board President Penny Pestle said the idea to put a mural on the side of the building came from a volunteer.
“We always wanted art in and on the building, and we have a wonderful volunteer, Mary (Greer), she was the genesis of the idea,” she said. “Then, because wonderful things happen, we have two volunteers, the Fearnsides, who have a son who is a well-known muralist in Albuquerque.”
Andrew Fearnside lives in New Mexico, where he does public murals and various art installations. Pestle said when he came to visit his parents recently, he also made a visit to the food bank and they decided to partner on the project.
Fearnside said painting a food bank is in tune with his lifelong values of helping others.
“I wanted to let people know others are valuable and I wanted to be of service," he said.
Fearnside explored different careers and art mediums, eventually working as a counselor for eight years before deciding to pursue art full time. His work with clients informed the way he likes to create community art.
“One of the ways I think of it is if I'm a counselor and I want to be of service I need to listen, and there are multiple communities in the food bank like any organization,” he said. “I want to ask them what's it like, what do you experience?”
“Stories will inform me about how it is and also convey a feeling; and some of those feelings you can only get across in color and textures."
For this project, he recommended they gather ideas from Green Valley and Sahuarita residents.
“Some people will give images, and of those, some will really touch my heart and resonate with me emotionally and also as a narrative,” he said. “That way I'm listening, trying not to judge and taking it in. With clients, I want to hear the story of their lives, food, their hopes and dreams, everything and anything they want to share.”
Community Resource Director Roniyur Singh said the idea to garner community input felt right.
“His view, and everybody agreed on it, is he wanted to give the community open-ended questions to see what they envision,” she said. “Then he’ll take everybody's ideas, ideas about fruits and veggies, community and what they like, and then he's going to create the art piece based on that and the board will approve it.”
Some of the questions people can answer include favorite colors, favorite foods and what comes to mind when people think about Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“Let's create something that is for the community — that's why we want the community to give us input, what would they like to see,” she said. “They are going to be driving up and down this road, so what is the image that represents us the most?”
Singh said they are focusing on donations to fund the project and have already received some from volunteers.
Volunteer Mary Greer is one of them and she was the person to suggest an art project.
“I just had a vision that it would be a fun community drawing spot, to have something that's fun and kind of progressive,” she said. “Just a beautiful outside building, something that you’d drive by and you'd know that it was the food bank.”
She’s hopeful to see a nod to indigenous people in the mural; she’s thinking a design from a Native American basket could blend into the piece.
“Somehow, maybe incorporate a little bit of that in the mural as a flow through of what we are doing now and what was here first,” she said.
Singh said they hope to get the community’s feedback by the end of April and then Fearnside will create an idea to present to the board.
For Fearnside, the project highlights the value of what food banks provide.
“Food is one of the most elemental things in human life…food connects us,” he said. “The need to eat and the experience of eating and what it does brings us together. It creates community and it's so important to be of service through color and textures.”
Pestle said they don’t have a firm timeline but anticipate the project to begin this year. She added that while SFB-CRC staff and volunteers have ideas of what they would like to see on the design, it is really up to the people to decide.
“The important thing is when you do something like this it’s visible to the community, and what better way to honor the community,” she said. “What I want it to do is reflect the spirit and ideas of the community around the people we serve.”
They are also looking for artists to volunteer their time to assist with the mural when the painting begins.
More projects
The mural is just one of several art projects the SFB-CRC hope to get into their new space.
Singh said they are working with Sahuarita Unified School District art teachers to see what kind of student art project students they could feature inside.
“What we want to do is inside we have a wall where we can display SUSD art, change it up every year if we need to,” she said. “It gets the community really involved.”
Food bank staff and volunteers are hopeful a vibrant painting, influenced by the community they serve, will be something people connect with.
“I do think it can really add a lot,” Greer said. “I think art can draw people in."
To submit ideas and feedback on the mural, email the food bank at rsingh@sfb-crc.org or call 520-668-0547.
Singh said they are also encouraging people to stop by the new building at 17750 S. La Cañada Dr. where they can fill out a questionnaire and even sketch out their ideas.