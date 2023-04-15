The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is launching a program open to anyone in the community who wants a hassle-free, home-cooked meal.
The Meals2Go program provides fresh meals that include a protein, carb and a vegetable that can be picked up to heat at home or freeze for later.
Made on-site by Chef Weezie Bryson, the single-serving meals provide easy options for the community as well as raise funds for SFB-CRC programs.
Program Coordinator Sofia Castro said the idea came together quickly over the last couple months and is the result of Bryson’s experience.
“Our chef ran a hot meals program in Montana and when she came in to volunteer in the kitchen, we saw her resume and we were very impressed,” she said. “She has experience in the food industry and she's giving us all of the knowledge she's accumulated.”
All the meals are made on-site in the food bank's commercial kitchen. Castro said each week they will have two options and are striving to have one vegetarian or gluten-free meal a week.
“It’s healthy meals ready to go,” she said. “People don't have to worry about them, they’re stress-free and delicious.”
“Our goal is to help people out with a meal once a week or a month when they’ve had a long day or maybe the family is not willing to cook that day.”
She said they started a pilot program last month among volunteers that was well-received.
“Everybody was very amazed with the meals and all the feedback has been good,” she said. “One of the comments was that the meals are a filling portion. They also enjoyed all the different recipes every week.”
Along with being able to purchase a meal for themselves for $10 to $15, people can also “pay it forward” and purchase a meal for someone else.
“We know some people just want to participate but don’t necessarily want a meal,” she said. “If people want to pay it forward, we identify someone who might need an extra meal and give them one of the meals that has been paid for on the day they come in for their emergency food box.”
Castro said they hope to see the program continue to grow, and the meal proceeds will help fund programs.
She said they also see the Meals2Go program as a way to share their facility with the community who might not know about the other programs and services they provide.
She said they will need volunteers to help in the kitchen.
“As we get it going, we want it to be bigger than the pilot so we can help the community as much as we can and reach more people,” she said. “Eventually our goal is above 50 to 60 meals, so Weezie will need help in the kitchen so we can make sure these are good meals taken care of and packaged well.”
To order a meal, visit sahuaritafoodbank.org/meals2go. Meals will be available for pick up on Fridays between noon to 4 p.m. at the food bank. Payments can be made by cash or check at the time pickup.
Those interested in volunteering with the project can sign up with the volunteer form online or email wbryson@sfb-crc.org. Their meal options for April 21 will be a chicken pot pie or salmon with rice pilaf.
