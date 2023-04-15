meals2go.jpg

A sample of what kind of food is prepared at the Sahuarita Food Bank for their new Meals2go program. 

 Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center

The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is launching a program open to anyone in the community who wants a hassle-free, home-cooked meal.

The Meals2Go program provides fresh meals that include a protein, carb and a vegetable that can be picked up to heat at home or freeze for later.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

