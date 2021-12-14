If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Food Bank is partnering with Walden Grove High School’s National Honor Society to offer fruit tree gleaning services in January.
The program allows residents to schedule times for the students to come remove fruit from their trees to be donated to the food bank.
Roniyur Singh, director of the Sahuarita Community Resource Center, said the program started several years ago with food bank volunteers and was taken over by the high school’s NHS during COVID-19.
“We had been doing it with sets of volunteers, but when COVID hit a lot of people were not volunteering and we were waiting for people to get vaccinated,” she said. “We got calls for the service and we didn't want to say no so the NHS kids said they could do it.”
Volunteering in the program counts toward their community service requirements for NHS.
Singh’s daughter, Devesha Singh, who is now in college, initiated the project with the NHS and SFB Executive Director Carlos Valles.
Last year, the student volunteers helped get more than seven tons of fruit to the food bank.
Anyone interested in the service can email this year’s tree gleaning organizers and NHS leaders Isabella Pearce and Brandon Rodriguez at bellablue16@icloud.com or by calling 520-393-9872.
They are asking that people make a small monetary donation for the service.
Singh said they are only doing weekends and will have four available time slots a day. The program lasts through the fruit bearing season, which can vary in length depending on rainfall.
She thanked the high school students for their hard work and Valles and the board for making the program possible.
“The NHS students were wonderful and never left me hanging dry,” she said.
