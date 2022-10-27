The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center has earned its first national award.
The National Association for County Community and Economic Development selected them for an Award of Excellence in Community Development for the one-stop hub model that provides food assistance and workforce development programming.
The NACCED is focused on local governmental agencies that provide federally funded affordable housing, community development and economic development programs benefiting low- and moderate-income households.
SFB Director Carlos Valles said they were nominated by Pima County, one of its main partners in the programs they offer.
“One of the big things I’d like to stress is we couldn't have done this without the support of the county who have been instrumental in our overall success,” Valles said. “It would have been difficult to do this without their support.”
The SFB-CRC has partnered with the county on various programs and events, including a recent job fair.
Valles said they were chosen for the recognition because of their focus on not only helping people through temporary food needs, but helping them to build a more sustainable future.
“One of the big things is that we are not just a food bank; they love that we are evolving into much more and offering full wrap-around services which are helping individuals and families, not just providing for immediate needs, but long term change to being economically sufficient," he said.
Valles attended NACCED’s annual meeting in Colorado Springs on Sept. 22 to accept the award.
“I’m humbled because we are not here for awards,” he said. “When someone walks out of our facility with an opportunity, a new job, for me, that's my award, that we were able to help someone change their lives.”
“It’s not every day we get a national award and it's an honor that the county nominated us because it shows them and the community that we’re moving in the right direction to help residents of the community.”
The Pima County Emergency Eviction Legal Services Team was also recognized, earning an Award of Excellence in Homeless Coordination and Assistance.
