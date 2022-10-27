awarded.jpeg

Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles, left,  accepts their Award of Excellence in Community Development. 

 Sahuarita Food Bank

The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center has earned its first national award.

The National Association for County Community and Economic Development selected them for an Award of Excellence in Community Development for the one-stop hub model that provides food assistance and workforce development programming.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

