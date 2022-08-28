lab1.JPG

Continental Elementary School students Rustin Lathen, Liam McGibbon and Maximino Rojas work on a Lego robotics kit during the grand opening of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center's new Cox Innovation Lab. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Sometimes all a young person needs to spark an interest in a future career in technology is a hands-on learning opportunity.

That belief is front and center at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center’s new grant-funded technology space.

lab2.JPG

SFB-CRC Office Administrator Kellie Tonks opens up a Lego robotics kit for Continental students to start building a robot they can control with a remote. 
lab4.JPG

CRC Director Adriana Romero and Curtis Keim, vice president of the SFB-CRC Board of Directors test out a drone in the Innovation Lab. 
lab3.JPG

SFB Director Carlos Valles looks over the robotics activity. 
lab5.JPG

SFB Director Carlos Valles, Director of Public Affairs Cox Southern Arizona Stephanie Healy and CRC Director Adriana Romero cut the ribbon for the lab. 
lab6.JPG

Students from Continental Elementary School work on a robotics kit as members of the SFB-CRC and Cox Communications pose with a big check for $25,000. 


Jamie Verwys 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

