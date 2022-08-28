Sometimes all a young person needs to spark an interest in a future career in technology is a hands-on learning opportunity.
That belief is front and center at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center’s new grant-funded technology space.
The Cox Innovation Lab, which had its official ribbon cutting Tuesday, will serve as a hub for interactive technology activities like robotics, coding and 3D printing, geared to students in third to fifth grade.
The idea is to create a pipeline to higher-level CTE programs for youths and bring more advanced technology opportunities to people ages 14 to 24.
Tech hub
SFB Director Carlos Valles said they long envisioned themselves as a technology hub when they created the CRC. So, they contacted Cox Communications a couple years ago, but COVID-19 delayed a partnership.
When Cox eventually toured the building, they “were blown away” by the offerings of both the food bank and CRC, he said.
“We shared our passion, the mission, what we are doing here — the food piece but also providing workforce development and education,” Valles said. “From the beginning, we imagined ourselves as a technology hub so we said what do we want — evolving technologies.”
“These are things once unattainable and so we approached Cox.”
Cox offers grant funding to create innovation and technology labs, and invited the food bank to apply.
Cox Community Relations Manager Autumn Van Der Berg was an integral part of the process, and said the project was a perfect pick.
“What we have done traditionally are technology and innovation labs at Boys and Girls Clubs all around the country as well as on the local level,” she said. “We've been wanting to expand beyond that.”
Van Der Berg said it hits their deeper mission of digital literacy.
“We love innovation labs allowing kids in the community the opportunity to access technology they wouldn't otherwise have,” she said. “How do we bridge the digital divide; as a company we’re committed to that.”
“Not everyone is going to go to college so how do we entice kids to learn technology?”
With the $25,000 grant from Cox, the SFB-CRC purchased three 3D printers from Makerbot, multiple iPads for application design programming, a Lego Boost robotics program, a VEX V5 robotics program and TinkerCad and AutoCad for design classes.
It also allows some funding to hire instructors for the various programs.
Valles said as they determined what kind of technologies and lessons to implement, they spoke with both school districts, including Sahuarita Unified School District’s CTE Director Josh Fields.
“We wanted to make sure we were not duplicating anything and asked, 'How would you feel if we did something for this age group,’ and he said that's exactly what we want,” Valles said. “You get them excited in third through fifth grade, so that way they have already had a taste of engineering and the tech field.”
“That's why we want to get kids excited at a young page, they get to scratch the surface.”
Fields said SUSD's CTE reach extends from middle to high school, and having support in the community for younger students pairs well with their program.
“We’re connecting our teachers with the program as well so our CTE teachers have connections with these students and can be aware of what's happening, and get some feedback on curriculum lessons and activities," he said.
Fields said early introduction to CTE encourages students to continue programs throughout middle, high school and beyond.
“If it’s something they haven’t heard of or don't know about or have no background in, it's hard to get them to sign up for a high school class,” he said. “If they know and do have experience they know what the basic levels look like for say an engineer, what kinds of projects engineers do, what solutions engineers are trying to do...they remember doing it and liking it, and want to do more.”
Keeping it fun
Valles said along with giving them an educational experience, they want to keep it fun for the kids.
“Start them at a young age with something fun because if it's not fun they are not going to enjoy it," he said. "We've seen traditionally if its fun the kids will learn more."
CRC Director Adriana Romero said they have been in talks with SUSD and Continental Elementary School and plan to offer an after school program in the innovation lab.
“For some students, they will work collaboratively and we’re going to make sure to get those kids interested in learning 3D, coding, robotics,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to be creative, making prototypes, and just opening that window.”
Romero said technologies like the 3D printers allow children to see their creations at work.
“Anything they envision, they can see in a full dimension,” she said. “You’re using math, geometry; you're having them be scientists.”
“They see what they are creating and see how it actually functions.”
Along with after school programming, they are planning summer programs.
Valles said the lab will also have more advanced activities for older students and even adults, and they hope to host competitions in the future.
“For the older kids, it will be much more advanced and we selected things that makes people think,” he said. “We don't want to expose them to something very easy because if they go out for a job and believe it's that easy they won't succeed. We want to challenge them so that they are ready.”
He said some of their more advanced programs like automation will align with upcoming workforce development programs
“They will get certified and trained on that and that way they can go work for someone in the automation field,” he said. “It's skilled labor.”
For the SFB-CRC and Cox, digital literacy and equity starts early.
And, the Cox Innovation Lab offers a setting where non-traditional pathways after high school are nurtured.
“There's a lot of opportunities as they grow older and I'm excited we can offer young people something to get them interested in technology,” Valles said. “Traditional university is not for everyone and we need people doing these skilled technology careers.”