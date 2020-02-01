It's starting to feel real, Ann Striker admitted Monday.
After months of working behind the scenes brainstorming ideas, wooing partners, drawing designs and fundraising, the new Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is closer to being a tangible space filled with volunteers helping those in need.
The new facility will not only feed those in need, it will be a community resource center to help food bank clients become self-sufficient by offering them educational programs and other opportunities.
Striker, the former executive director of the food bank, said supporters have raised $1.5 million of the $2.2 million goal.
On Friday, Feb. 7, the food bank board is hosting a gathering at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse to kick off the public portion of their capital campaign. Attendees aren't expected to donate then and there, however, Striker said.
"It's just education, 'Here's what we're doing, here's why we think you would want to be involved and here's what the need is and it's here in our town, here in Sahuarita,'" she said.
Currently, the food bank is squeezed into Good Shepherd United Church of Christ on La Cañada Drive and have to set up and break down their equipment every time they're open.
"We would just love to have people come and do tours with us because once you see what we do and you see the amount of people and you see the amount of food that gets put out and our absolutely wonderful volunteers, you'd have a feel for it,'' Striker said.
In 2015, Pima County asked voters to pass an $815 million bond for 99 projects. Had it passed, the food bank would have received $300,000. It failed, so food bank supporters decided to build it on their own.
The facility will be about 13,000-square-feet and it will boast a food distribution area, but also have enough space for programs addressing health and nutrition, family support and workplace development.
Among the organizations that have agreed to offer classes and other services: Easter Seals Blake Foundation, United Way of Southern Arizona, Make Way for Books, Catholic Community Services-Pio Decimo Center, Pima County Smiles dental van, Banner Health, Arizona Community Extension and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Although the board has been able to raise 70 percent of their goal, many people are unaware the Sahuarita Food Bank is a completely separate entity than the Community Food Bank of Green Valley-Amado and the food banks in Tucson, Striker said. said. They don't realize their donations to those organizations don't benefit Sahuarita Food Bank's ever-growing list of clients.
People need to understand there are still plenty of people in the area who are working two and three jobs and struggling to get by, Striker said. During the last two months of 2019, the food bank signed up 51 new clients and provided food for 6,357 people.
"Our numbers keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger. November and December were our highest numbers ever," Striker said.
There are so many generous people in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area who give and give, but in the coming months food bank supporters will be devoted to finding those people who haven't donated in the past, who perhaps don't understand there is a need, she said. Friday's event is a part of that effort.
"We're reaching out. It's a real thing," Striker said. "We're getting ready to go to the city. We have plans that are getting finalized by the middle or end of February. After that it maybe 30-60 days to get through that process. It's just so exciting. I just can't tell you."