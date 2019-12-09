If you ever visit Ken and Sue Jones at their home in Sahuarita, be prepared. You might just hear "Scene!" shouted out a few times.
The Jones do improv. As members of Tucson Improv Movement, the comedians regularly perform on stage and end every scene by yelling "Scene!" Since their daughter, Theresa, 23, regularly performs with them, the Jones are constantly honing their skills at home.
The couple, both 62, began performing while living in Pennsylvania.
“We fell in love with a TV show called ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway?’ It quickly became our favorite TV show. Then someone got the idea to start our own group,” Ken said, referring to Sue.
“We ran a drama team at this church and they didn’t use us enough and when you have actors and you don’t use them, they get bored and so I thought this would be a good way to keep us busy,” Sue said.
When they moved to Sahuarita five years ago, they quickly found a new improv family.
No one is surprised to find out Sue, a fitness instructor, has this second life. She's gregarious by nature.
Ken, on the other hand, admits many are surprised about his other persona. He's a retired state trooper-turned-security specialist who appears on the somber side.
“My philosophy is we all have an inner child inside of us and we need to let it out once in awhile,” Ken said. “It's just something fun. I like to perform. I’m serious most of the time, but if you put me on the stage I’m a different person.”
So what exactly is improv? It's a form of live theater in which the plot, characters and dialogue of a game, scene or story are made up in the moment. Often, improvisers will take a suggestion from the audience or draw on another source of inspiration to get started.
With short-form improv there’s a lot of audience participation, a lot of different individual games, Ken said. In long form, the comedian might get one suggestion from the audience and then they do an entire show based on it.
For example, Sue said someone might throw out the word "hammer" and from there, the comedian could start joking around about tools, Home Depot, '80s performer M.C. Hammer and construction sites before bring it back to hammer.
In addition to "Saturday Night Live" stars Amy Poehler, Kate Mckinnon and Tina Fey, people who started out doing improv include Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Melissa McCarthy and Mel Brooks.
On Saturday, the three Joneses will be taking part in the Ugly Sweater Show. Seven performers will be inviting the audience to participate in holiday-themed, short-form improv while wearing ugly holiday sweaters. For example, they'll likely ask audience members to fill in the following blank: "Hey, Santa, there's a blank in my stocking," or what present they expect to find under their tree. They'll probably have Hanukkah-themed games, too.
Each Jones is a member of a separate long-form improv and short-form improv teams, but they also have their own team. Ken is also part of a rap music team, which even has its own beat boxer (someone who uses their mouth, lips, tongue and voice to imitate a drum machine.)
To join Tucson Improv Movement, the Joneses were required to take comedy classes through TIM. They also work behind the scenes running tech, scheduling and helping out at festivals sponsored by TIM.
They love every minute of it.
Both said doing improv gives their brain a workout, instills confidence and helps them think on their feet.
They've become part of an extended family of comedians, they said.
"Before we go on the stage we touch each other’s back and we say, 'I’ve got your back.' There’s a sense of we succeed together or we don’t succeed together," Ken said.
The performers can always tell when they've hit comedy gold from the audience's reaction, but there's no such thing as the perfect performance, the Joneses said.
"We never say, ‘We’re never going to beat that.’ We say, 'That was a good show,' because it’s throwaway comedy. We’ll never see it again. We’ll never do the exact same thing again, ever," Sue said.
Of course, there are also times when they walk off stage and say "Oh, boy. What were you doing out there?" Sue said.
"What helps is the fact you have your teammates there. It’s not just you falling out there on your own," Ken said.
Theresa Jones said she loves performing with her parents but she also enjoys her other teammates. The chemistry is just different depending upon who she's with.
"With some people on my team, I don’t know what they’re going to say. I’m not sure where they’re going to take something, but with my parents we’ll think of the same thing or very similar ideas and we can play off of each other very well in scenes," she said.
A first grade teacher at Continental School, she can't imagine every giving improv up.
"It’s really fun. It’s a really good a stress reliever. I’m not an artistic person but that is my artistic, creative outlet," Theresa said. "I can’t draw worth crap. I do sing, but I’m not very good at it. I’m not a creative person, but improv gives me that chance to be creative."
She said anyone can do it.
"You just respond. You don’t have to be creative to do improv because you don’t have to memorize lines. You don’t have to be an actor. You just talk. You just listen to what someone says and you respond. That’s it," she said.