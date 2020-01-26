The Town of Sahuarita has come up with a plan to fully fund its commitment to its longest-serving police officers within the next 15 years.
The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday will consider the plan, which updates its pension funding policy in keeping with its participation in the state Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The action item is a routine adoption of a new policy drafted in July by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns for use by municipalities across the state. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center.
Adoption of the policy does nothing more than formalize what the town’s current obligations already are to Police Department employees who are “regularly assigned hazardous duty,” according to A.C. Marriotti, Sahuarita’s finance director.
What isn’t routine are the forces that could impact its funding status.
According to Marriotti, state law requires a policy be in place for Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees only – those who were hired before July 1, 2017 – and not those hired after that time, who are classified as Tier 3 employees.
The current trust fund for this group of employees shows a funded ratio of 83.3 percent, according to the town’s June 30, 2019 actuarial valuation. It shows assets of $12.8 million and accrued liability of $15.4 million. The unfunded liability is $2.5 million.
In the pension policy draft, the town hopes to hit a 100 percent funded goal by 2036. The estimated annual required contribution for fiscal year 2021 is $668,172 and “will be able to be paid from operating funds without diminishing town services,” the pension policy reads.
“This amount was determined by the actuaries,” Marriotti said. He said “There are too many variables” to know what future contributions will be. “Also, it (the amount contributed) will depend on staffing changes and staffing pay.”
“That’s one of the reasons the state law requires us to update this policy annually.”
Asked if an outlay of $668,172 will be a stress to town finances, Marriotti said pension costs are a “normal cost of doing business."
“(Sahuarita’s) pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plans are in good shape, so no, this will not be an undue burden on the town.”
Marriotti said most, if not all, of Sahuarita’s deficit could be tied to assumptions on the future rate of the return on investments.
“Several years ago, an 8 percent return was assumed (by the PSPRS and actuaries),” Marriotti said. Now, however, for Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees, PSPRS assumes future rates of return will be 7.3 percent.
“This change had a significant negative impact on (Sahuarita’s) funded status.”
Arizona’s PSPRS was founded in 1968. It’s a state entity responsible for collecting contributions and managing the retirement accounts of each individual, as well as the overall investments and distribution of the funds.
Public pension systems receive funding from three sources: employee contributions, employer contributions and returns on investments.
There are three different tiers in the pension system, according to PSPRS. Tier 1 covers the public safety employees that have been around the longest. They contribute about 7.65 percent of their salaries to the system, while the city or town covers the rest of the actuarial amount. Tier 2 participants pay 11.65 percent of their salaries, and Tier 3 consists of new officers who pay 50 percent.
Currently, there are 44 Police Department employees who are active members in PSPRS, Marriotti said.