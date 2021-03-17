If you walked into the Culver’s off Nogales Highway on Tuesday morning, you might’ve been greeted with the usual “hellos” and smiling faces behind bright blue masks, but with one notable exception.
Craig Culver, one of the founders of the Wisconsin-based franchise, was there to present the “Newcomer Award” to owners Jon and Kathy Elam.
The award typically recognizes new Culver’s franchise operators who exemplify the company’s spirit, sense of community and care for their team members and guests, Culver said. But Jon Elam, who has worked with Culver’s since 2015 under the mentorship of Kevin and Sandy Adams, is the first “mentee” to receive the award in the company’s 37-year history.
“We’re just so excited, and we really can’t put it into words,” Jon said after receiving the award at the Sahuarita restaurant.
“It’s really a win for the whole community, and a win for the team because Kathy and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without our team members. And I don’t want to push it off, but it’s more for them than it was for us,” he said.
After working as a manager at the Culver’s in Sierra Vista, Jon Elam decided to try his hand at ownership and partnered with Kevin and Sandy Adams to open a second location in Sahuarita in June 2019.
The Elams were one of about 20 mentees from more than 790 Culver’s locations considered for this year’s Newcomer Award, which Culver said will continue to recognize the leadership efforts of more mentees in the future.
Though the restaurant has had its share of challenges during the pandemic – like securing PPE to keep employees safe, and juggling changing CDC guidelines – Jon said the community’s continued support is what carried them through.
“We were like a beacon of light at times. On a Friday, the drive-thru line might be backed-up, and we’d go out there saying, ‘Do you want to call the order in?’ and they’d say, ‘No, this is the first time we’re out of the house today. We enjoy seeing you guys, and we want to see people,” Jon said.
“So many of the community members, the majority of people who are here now, are guests we see on a daily basis, and they’re now family,” Kathy added.
Team member Sofia Martinez, who has worked at the Culver's location since it opened nearly two years ago, said she also feels like part of a family in the workplace.
“Everywhere else doesn’t seem this way. It’s more like, ‘OK, I’m just here to do my job.’ But here, you come in and you get to know the people you’re working with, it’s easy to build connections with everyone,” Martinez said.
It’s this community-centered atmosphere, Culver said, that sticks with him when he visits franchise locations around the country, and what he hopes resonates with every guest when they walk through the door.
“As I open the doors, I can feel the vibe of the place,” Culver said.
“Of course, we’ve got a lot of people here today, but if this wasn’t going on, I know I would still feel that great energy. And that starts with the leader, and it drips down to all the team members and the guests around them.”
Jon and Kathy Elam said they still haven't quite gotten over the initial shock of the award, but say they're ultimately humbled to receive it.
“I know what it takes, and I know there’s a lot of great mentees that are equally as deserving," Jon said.
"But with the team and the year we’ve had, just for us being able to keep the doors open, I think the whole Culver’s franchise deserves this award,” he said.