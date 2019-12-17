Adriana Araceli Hall and her husband, Brian, love history and had long dreamed of a European vacation. So when they were invited to fly across the pond to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of France, they couldn't say no.
In 2004, 2010 and 2014, a group named the Moselle River 1944 paid homage to American troops who liberated several communities near the Moselle River from the Germans during World War II.
They decided to do it again this year. For six days last month, the Halls and members of the Moselle River 1944 association traveled from one historic site to the next as members of each community feted their heroes.
They visited Thionville, Buding, the Luxembourg American Cemetery in Hamm, Basse-Ham, Malling, the Lorraine American Cemetery in St. Avold and Sillegny.
There were marching bands, dignitaries, people waving from their windows, receptions and great food.
"Everywhere we went there was somebody playing the national anthem and 'Taps' for the American soldiers," Adriana said. "Then they’d play 'La Marseillaise,' the French national anthem and their version of 'Taps.'"
"We kind of had the idea that the French had a dismissive attitude toward Americans and that might be true, but not toward the American GIs who went through World War II; they went out of their way for them," Hall said.
They came to learn about Moselle River 1944 through Brian Hall's uncle, Craig Charlton. Brian's late grandfather, Reginald Charlton, was part of the 10th Armored "Tiger" Division and Craig Charlton is the president of the 10th Armored Division Veterans Western Chapter.
It was the 10th Armored Division that liberated Bastogne, north of Thionville, during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.
More history
Craig Charlton had told Brian to bring photos of Reginald Charlton on the trip. It turns out that during the commemorative events, children were collecting photos of American GIs like baseball cards.
The Halls added days to their trip so they could visit other World War II sites, including Utah, Omaha and Normandy beaches and the Bastogne War Museum.
They also visited the Sainte-Mère-Église commune in Normandy. Hall said she was moved by the story of paratrooper John Steele, whose parachute became stuck on a spire and how he had to pretend to be dead for two hours as the Germans fought troops below.
The town church created a stained glass window to honor Steele and the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
There is one moment that will always haunt her, however. She remembers reading the words of Army Ranger Sgt. Antonio T. Ruggiero at Normandy: "Dear God, don’t let me drown. I want to get in and do what I’m supposed to do."
"That one, I had to walk out to take a minute," Hall said. "It wasn’t, 'Please let me live or please let me go home.' It was, 'Just let me get to the shore.'"
There were two World War II veterans on the trip – Dominick Santagata of the 5th Infantry Division and Stephen Jamison of the 95th Infantry Division. She spent a lot of time with Santagata, a 94-year-old who has been back to Europe several times.
He still choked up every time 'Taps' was played, Hall said.
The Halls spent five hours at the Bastogne War Museum, where they learned the realities of war from the perspectives of those who fought in the war, members of the French resistance and a child.
"It really humanized the German soldiers, the soldiers who were there because they had to be. Not every German soldier was part of the Holocaust. They were just fighting for their country the same way the French soldiers were," Hall said. "It gave a human story to every party that was there and that was really, really special to see. That museum was amazing, it was one of my favorites of the whole trip."
They were amazed to learn that artifacts and remains are still being found in some of the more densely forested areas they visited. Helmets, belt buckles, coins, firearms – all are still being recovered.
"You wonder who they were, what their story was, did they leave it there or did they die there?" she said.
The Halls, who also visited London and Paris, saw the underground tunnel systems and bunkers used during the war.
“I think the thing that stuck with me the most was the scale of the history in Europe. Here we are, going to be 250 years old, and they have houses and castles older than that,” Hall said. “When we went to Westminster Abbey, they have buried people buried in the abbey older than that. Just the scale of the history there is very difficult to grasp.”
Hall, whose great uncle Profidio Vargas died in the Pacific Theater during World War II, said she hopes to retrace her steps one day with her sons, who are 4 and 15, but she knows it won't be the same.
Soon there won't be any World War II veterans left to share their experiences.
It's why Hall intends to create a slideshow of their trip. She plans to post it to YouTube and to share with the Moselle River 1944 association and 10th Armored Division Veterans Western Chapter.
"This is history I want to make sure we don’t forget. It applies to our families, but there are lots of families that aren’t real familiar with what they did," Hall said. "That generation. That generation was amazing."