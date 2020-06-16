The Sahuarita Town Council will discuss and possibly adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget of $59.5 million in its next meeting on Monday.
The total amount of the adopted budget can't exceed $59.5 million, but the council can still make adjustments to the budget before adopting it.
The council will also discuss and possibly approve an agreement with Perimeter Bicycling Association of America Inc. to include a portion of the El Tour de Tucson within Sahuarita town limits. This would be the first time the bicycle tour would include a portion of roads in Sahuarita and town staff have recommended approval. If approved, the Town will be responsible for $10,000 for street sweeping, traffic control and a Parks and Recreation event at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. Perimeter would reimburse the Sahuarita Police for expenses related to traffic control and security.
The council will also discuss and possibly approve a COVID-19 Business Safety and Recovery Program designed to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The meeting takes place on Monday in Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.