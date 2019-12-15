A preliminary design concept of how the first phase of the proposed Sahuarita Square district might look was unveiled for members of the Town Council on Monday.
Delivering the report was Stacey Weaks, a consultant with Norris Design, who asked for the Council’s thoughts and comments on the project and its various components. The report, which was prepared in collaboration with engineering firm Psomas, is an initial stab at a conceptual plan, and not an end product, said Weaks.
Sahuarita Square, a gathering place that has been discussed for the past two years, is seen as a mixed-use district that would encompass 18-21 acres – and would be a public-private partnership.
In his presentation, Weaks reiterated a key goal – identifying a catalyst – a “destinational draw with a mix of uses” – to connect the community, and ultimately attract private investment. That anchor could be anything from parks, to entertainment space and other venues that will draw crowds and give folks “a sense of arriving” in Sahuarita.
Weaks shared a locator map that detailed marketplace stalls and food truck vendors, event/performance space, shade structures, a splash pad, plenty of parking and electric vehicle charging stations. A main feature of the district is a Great Lawn, which would provide open space to accommodate sporting events or allow pedestrians to hike, bike or stroll.
A consultant contract of $160,000 was awarded last August to Norris Design, in collaboration with Psomas, to envision various aspects of a multi-use district that will serve as a town center. Citizens were surveyed to solicit resident input on preferred concept plans, said Weaks.
The general boundaries of the district are the Santa Cruz River to the east and Sahuarita Road to the north. Running down the center of the district is La Villita Road.
Nailing down an exact location is still a ways down the road. Once a site is selected, it will set up a framework of what kind of private investment can occur and what the Town will have to pay to fund land acquisition and infrastructure, said Victor Gonzalez, Sahuarita economic development director.
“We want (the Square) to be complementary and a good neighbor,” he said of adjacent residential and commercial areas.
Mixed-use town centers have become an ever more common type of development, cropping up in all sorts of localities – from postwar World War II bedroom communities, to new suburban areas like Sahuarita, to old towns whose industries have collapsed, said Weaks. Town centers vary greatly in size, character and purpose.
Vice Mayor Kara Egbert said she was excited at how spaces for performances and art could bring something unique to the Square. Council member Gil Lusk voiced his support for more emphasis on the marketplace aspect of the Square.