Sahuarita law enforcement is getting a raise.
That pay boost may not be competitive with the Department of Public Safety, but it’s tightened the gap. The Town Council unanimously approved the pay scale boost in a special meeting Friday after hearing the results of a market assessment earlier in the week.
“You can’t get everything you want but I’m grateful for the council we have,” Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said Monday. “They listened. The decision they made was fair.”
The town's overall pay structure has remained largely unchanged for seven years, resulting in many jobs falling below market and out of the competitive range, according to Jessica Silva, the town's Human Resources director. But this isn’t a local issue. Police officer shortages are common across the country. A survey from the National Police Foundation that found 86% of the nation’s law enforcement agencies reported staffing shortages in 2020, the last year available.
The climate surrounding law enforcement is largely why the police department took the front seat in talks to increase pay for town employees.
“Because there is no one-size-fits-all solution for every organization, council challenged staff to provide multiple options for pay adjustment implementation with an emphasis on public safety,” Silva said.
Noland previously said he wanted to see a top step salary of $85,280 for his tenured, veteran officers. The previous top step salary was at about $70,000. With the adjustments, the top step salary is at nearly $82,000.
Previously, base salary for officers out of the academy is $23 per hour, or about $48,000 annually. Going forward, that pay bumps up to roughly $26 per hour.
In short, all sworn officers will get a $2.70 bump to their hourly rate. That means the lowest paid officers will see a higher percentage increase (17%). Chief Noland will see the smallest percentage increase at 4% with a new salary of $159,000.
Officers will also receive a temporary 5% premium pay stipend – a boost influenced by the 15% pay increase that eligible DPS cadets and troops began receiving in December through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Due to ARPA restrictions, Noland’s pay bump was limited and he was deemed ineligible for a 5% stipend.
“I’m OK with that, this isn’t about me,” Noland said. “This is about the officers and sergeants out there in the field, doing their jobs every day.”
Is it enough?
Meanwhile, the town’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Fraternal Order of Police, expires in June. The FOP, a national organization that advocates for the working conditions of law enforcement, has been pushing for special assignment/collateral duty pay, shift differential pay, language pay and vacation time accrual, according to Noland.
Last month, Noland told council he had officers actively looking elsewhere and retention was an obstacle for the agency.
“Now potential recruits are no longer contemplating going into law enforcement because of the rhetoric,” Noland said, pointing to the defund the police movement and riots stemming back to 2020.
But will the pay scale boost help the police department hold onto its skilled, veteran officers or attract new recruits?
“My hope is that it will. I have a number of employees in the application process for other agencies,” Noland said. “I know they appreciate council’s decision and the work gone into it. With the council’s decision, I hope our officers reevaluate their commitment.”
The town’s bill
Town employees who are not sworn officers will see a 2% increase, which will cost the town about $289,000.
With council opting to retroactively pay the police department their respective raises as of Jan. 2, the town will pay $462,000 for fiscal year 2021-22. The pay bumps have an annual price tag of $924,500.
Despite the cost, interim Town Manager A.C. Marriotti assured the council that the budget was healthy enough for the expenses.
“We have about 1,000 homes being built,” Councilmember Gil Lusk said. “We know we are gonna have growth coming at us. When it comes to law enforcement, it’s better to be prepared for than to be responding to these kinds of increases.”