Developers have announced a project to put 390 manufactured homes in Sahuarita that could be ready as early 2023.
American Resort Communities announced its new "attainable housing" brand TerraViva at Rancho Sahuarita. Using what’s been trademarked as FlexDesign technology, pricing will start in the low $200,000s. According to Zillow, Sahuarita’s median housing price was about $349,000 as of February.
The community will be on La Cañada Drive just south of Sahuarita Road, on a 58-acre parcel already zoned for manufactured or mobile homes. It’s envisioned to include a botanical garden, pools, splash pads, a ramada, pet parks and pocket parks.
FlexDesign construction requires that the majority of the homes are built in a factory, then the final systems, such as garages, porches, patios and flooring, to be completed at the homesite. The homes will be manufactured by Champion Homes, Clayton Homes and Cavco Homes, all Arizona companies.
“It’s like a gingerbread house. Most of the gingerbread houses are made in the factory. The decorations, or fun finishing touches, are done on site,” said Cecil Yates, vice president of Mullin360, the American Resort Communities’ holding company.
TerraViva will offer 1,100 to 2,500 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two or three bathrooms and will be located in a resort-style gated community. Similar communities are also coming to Casa Grande and Prescott Valley.
“Land-lease communities like these, with high-quality housing, are being built across the country,” Yates said.
While the project is in its early stages, similar developments are expanding nationwide. With a demand for housing and strains on construction pipelines following the pandemic, Yates believes ARC has “cracked the code” through manufactured housing.
What’s the timeline?
Yates hopes to have the first set of homes ready for buyers by spring 2023. But ARC is still in the preliminary stages.
“We’ve interacted with the developer twice now,” said Sahuarita’s economic development director Victor Gonzalez.
In the first meeting, ARC introduced the project. Most recently, town officials held a “pre-application meeting.”
“It’s an opportunity for general comments from (Sahuarita) Planning and Building on what submittal requirements would be,” Gonzalez said. “But (the project) is in its infancy."
No permits have been issued, nor has there been a formal submittal.
“We’re very aggressive in the sense we are being proactive," Yates said. "We’re meeting with the town. Our engineers and architects are working on the plans. We’re in the process now. We’re in our due diligence phase.”
What it means
“This type of project provides a different type of residential option for current or future Sahuarita residents,” Gonzalez said. “Certainly, by the nature of the project and based off what the developer has shared with us, we see this as being an affordable option for residents.”
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, affordable housing is generally defined as housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities. According to the Census Bureau’s 2019 data, the average household income in Sahuarita was about $80,000. To meet HUD’s affordable definition, a Sahuarita household would pay no more than $2,000 a month toward housing expenses.
Despite minimal evidence, public perception of affordable housing tends to be that it decreases property value or boosts crime rates, which is why Yates is weary of the term “affordable.”
He touts that ARC developers have “cracked the code” for attainable housing – and he’s careful in his phrasing, while acknowledging that the phrase “affordable housing” solicits negative assumptions.
“We’re using tools available but packaging it in such a way that nobody can walk in and say it’s anything better or worse than a single-family home,” Yates said.
He points to a movement in the 1970s when the economy was struggling and mobile homes offered a less expensive avenue for housing.
“That gave the concept of manufactured housing a bad rap,” Yates said, adding that manufactured homes have come a long way since then. “These are state-of-the-art. These are gorgeous.”
While it won’t be part of the Rancho Sahuarita Homeowners Association, the new community will be part of the Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan and will mirror the lifestyle and amenities that Rancho Sahuarita aims to offer.
Rancho Sahuarita’s Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Sharpe said he has been part of talks with Yates and ARC for a couple of years.
“We’re excited. The developer is well respected, they're building these across Arizona,” Sharpe said. “They have a great vision… I really do believe the whole team will do a great job.”
The parcel of land is owned by Rancho Sahuarita but is in escrow by ARC.
TerraViva at Rancho Sahuarita will be considered a land-lease community, so residents will own the homes but not the land. They won't pay HOA fees or property taxes but they will pay a monthly $500 lot-lease fee.
“This will open the door to every person who needs or wants a single-family home that they can own themselves and they can start building equity,” Yates said.
Sahuarita is growing at a rate of 2.61% annually and its population has increased by about 35% since the 2010 census, which recorded a population of 25,259. Rancho Sahuarita has about 18,000 residents while the town of Sahuarita has a population of about 35,000.