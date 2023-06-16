Parks

A parking lot and a sign are about all you'll find at the trails park on Twin Buttes Road, west of La Canada Drive, in Sahuarita. 

Sahuarita's trails park on Twin Buttes Road is on hold while staff considers options in the face of estimated development costs.

During the June 7 parks and recreation commission meeting, parks staff told the members they indefinitely tabled the park's development after it estimated it would cost $1.5 million to get the facility up to standard. Staff told commissioners the town budgeted $500,000 for Twin Buttes.



