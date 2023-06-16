Sahuarita's trails park on Twin Buttes Road is on hold while staff considers options in the face of estimated development costs.
During the June 7 parks and recreation commission meeting, parks staff told the members they indefinitely tabled the park's development after it estimated it would cost $1.5 million to get the facility up to standard. Staff told commissioners the town budgeted $500,000 for Twin Buttes.
Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Devin Stalder told the Green Valley News on Wednesday that staff hoped tabling the park's development wasn't for a significant amount of time.
"We just don't have a time right now that we think we're going to be able to complete the project," he said. "We just don't want to make any promises on the date right now. We're working through the scope of the project currently."
The town purchased the 93-acre site off Twin Buttes Road from Woodhawk Development in December 2019 for $549,000. While further development is on hold, Twin Buttes is an official park in the town's registry. The town added a paved parking lot in August 2021.
The town is now considering options that would remain financially feasible.
"Likely, the most consumable path forward is going to be us phasing the project," Stalder said. "And so an easy first phase would be cutting some walking trails."
The town initially wanted to develop an inner loop of paved ADA-compliant trails and an outer loop of unpaved biking trails. But meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act and Adaptive Mountain Biking Trail standards posed significant challenges.
Parks and Facilities Manager Dylan Pruitt said the biking improvements were about safety standards rather than making them competition capable.
"There's some significant wash crossings out there, and to make that adaptive mountain bike standard fit, there's excessive increases in minimum grade that we have to be able to meet that standard," he said. "Primarily safety and usability."
Then there's the erosion issue.
Stalder said the property has a significant wash that needs consideration during the site's development. He said that and several other factors left staff realizing there wasn't enough time to develop Twin Buttes during the current fiscal year.
"And our resources were just not adequate to complete it," Stalder said. "So, the amount of work needed to complete the project would have put us in a position where we just wouldn't have been able to afford that work."
He said the town is working with an engineering group to put a package together that would estimate the total costs to develop the site in a phase pattern.
"The general plan is the engineers are going to propose a couple of phases as (Stalder) mentioned," Pruitt said. "They're going to be proposing, essentially, starting with just walking paths and, then, again, over time, maybe upgrading those to actual adaptive standards mountain bike paths, and then adding the ADA-paved inner loop over time."
He said Twin Buttes would remain unimproved grounds for the foreseeable future.
Currently, the town's parks staff only maintains the parking lot. While they don't perform any maintenance on the unimproved park area, the location remains open for public use.
"But in the capacity it's at right now, it's more outdoor exploration use," Stalder said. "There's not really any significant established trails. But if the public desires to be able to explore the property, they're more than welcome to."
Stalder said Twin Buttes is still a priority for the town, but staff wants to ensure they develop it right as stewards to the community.
And while Twin Buttes remains on hold, there is a silver lining for people looking forward to a trails park. The town's open-space I'itoi Trails Park — Man in the Maze — located on La Villita Road south of Town Hall remains tentatively on schedule for public use in the fall.
"So there still will be that rural trail system within our park inventory here shortly," Stalder said. "So, it should be able to satisfy that need."
Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.
