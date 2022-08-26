Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.36.57 PM.png

The most recent re-inspection at Circle K resulted in six items overcharging. 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Circle K at 18675 S. Nogales Highway has failed five inspections by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department for overcharging on items, resulting in $7,200 in civil penalties.

The store was initially inspected for price accuracy April 21, and did not pass after 20 items scanned at a price higher than the price posted. The largest discrepancy was on Jolly Ranchers candy, priced at $1.59 and charged at $3.59.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?