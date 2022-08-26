The Circle K at 18675 S. Nogales Highway has failed five inspections by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department for overcharging on items, resulting in $7,200 in civil penalties.
The store was initially inspected for price accuracy April 21, and did not pass after 20 items scanned at a price higher than the price posted. The largest discrepancy was on Jolly Ranchers candy, priced at $1.59 and charged at $3.59.
To pass inspection, a business must have a 96% accuracy rating; the Circle K earned 20% compliance.
When a business fails, the department will conduct regular re-inspections until the location passes.
Department Associate Director Kevin Allen said the location has been inspected four times since April 21 and has yet to pass.
During the inspection May 24, the location failed at 56%, overcharging on 11 items. On June 24, the Circle K failed by 60%, overcharging on 10 items. On July 19, the inspection found nine items being overcharged, bringing them to 64% compliance.
During its most recent inspection Aug. 24, the inspector found six items were being overcharged. The station failed at 76%.
Allen said the $7,200 in civil penalties is the result of violations found during the initial price accuracy inspection and the first two re-inspections. He said they have yet to take enforcement action on the two most recent inspections.
Businesses have the right to an informal or formal hearing to appeal their civil penalties but Allen said Circle K has not requested a hearing.
Because they have failed again, the Circle K will receive another re-inspection after at least seven days.
Weights and Measures is responsible for conducting random inspections of grocery stores and gas stations as well as investigating complaints of overcharging.
