Truck collecting asphalt.JPG (copy)

A truck picks up asphalt from a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

The Sahuarita Planning and Zoning Commission canceled a public hearing for the Vulcan Construction Materials' hot mix asphalt plant permit, initially tentatively scheduled for May 23.

The town said Tuesday that Vulcan's application wouldn't be ready for a May hearing, adding a possible July date could happen once the application is ready.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?