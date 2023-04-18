The Sahuarita Planning and Zoning Commission canceled a public hearing for the Vulcan Construction Materials' hot mix asphalt plant permit, initially tentatively scheduled for May 23.
The town said Tuesday that Vulcan's application wouldn't be ready for a May hearing, adding a possible July date could happen once the application is ready.
Vulcan applied for a conditional use permit for a hot mix asphalt plant in February at its sand and gravel operation north of Quail Creek.
The application received opposition from Quail Creek, Madera Highlands, Rancho Sahuarita and other communities.
On March 13, residents held a petition-signing event, with organizers reporting they received about 1,200 signatures opposed to the plant.
During the Town Council's March 27 meeting, 13 people spoke against Vulcan's application, with roughly 50 people in attendance raising their hand that they were there because of the plant.
During the council's April 10 meeting, former Planning and Zoning commissioner Cathy Maghran resigned, citing the frustrations over a proposed asphalt plant. She told council members her resignation was effective immediately.
The town's website reported Vulcan's next steps are addressing the town staff's comments with a second application submittal for a second review. The application requires a public hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission and another with the Town Council.
