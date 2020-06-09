The Town of Sahuarita’s tentative budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is $59.5 million, down 6.6 percent from the current budget.
The tentative budget, approved Monday, sets the budget ceiling, though money can still be redistributed before it is finalized. The council must approve a tentative budget for public review and comment before the final budget is approved.
The overall impacts of COVID-19 upon the town’s finances are not fully known, but staff said they are in better shape than anticipated and faring better than other municipalities in the state.
Town Manager Kelly Udall said the process for determining the budget involved three drafts and $3.6 million in federally allocated AZCares money that allowed them to move from a “skinny” budget to one that brings back in projects and services they anticipated cutting.
AZCares funding will go toward police payroll and frees up money in the General Fund. The town hopes to use $1.1 million freed up by AZCares to go directly back to the community, possibly including grants to business owners.
Udall said they are projecting a 10 percent decrease to revenue anticipated in January and February budget planning and they tried to match resources to strategic plan goals set for next year.
Finance Director A.C. Mariotti said the adjustment in projected revenue will go back in as a $3,119,600 contingency. Due to the unknown factors of COVID, the money will allow the council to consider additional programs, staff or furthering their strategic plan if revenues exceed expectations and as the impacts of COVID-19 become more clear.
The town anticipates additional funds coming in, including FEMA COVID cost reimbursements.
The majority of the budget, $26,900,850, is focused on operational costs, with the police department having the highest budget and also the biggest decline from the current budget of 5.1 percent, mostly in deferring vehicle replacements.
Parks and Recreation and the Streets Department, as well as other departments, will receive a budget increase from last year.
Money has been set aside for projects like the Quail Crossing Boulevard project, with $550,000 allocated for design, as well as $98,000 for a bridge at Sahuarita Lake Park.
Mariotti called the General Fund healthy; the balance of $19,780,500 exceeds the expenditures of $19,559,190.
The Town has worked to build in contingencies that will allow flexibility as they gain better understanding of what revenue will look like moving forward.
COVID-19 impacts included a 6 percent reduction to the Town’s workforce in the form of freezing nine vacant positions and eliminating a parks position.
“The AZcares funding was a game-changer in the budget,” Marriotti said. “It allowed us to restore services and programs that were going to be cut. We were going to lose a whole year in our strategic plan.”
A public hearing is scheduled for the next council meeting June 22. The council may make changes to the budget before it is finalized, but the cap is set at $59,510,000.