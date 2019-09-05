A 52-year-old Sahuarita bicyclist involved in a collision in Madera Canyon Monday morning died Tuesday evening after being removed from life support.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said George "Fred" Dillemuth suffered severe head trauma after colliding with a vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Alaska.
The investigation is expected to wrap up and be forwarded to the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office within the next two weeks, Gonzales said. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash. Dillemuth was wearing a helmet, he said.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said the crash happened just south of the Santa Rita Lodge. Dillemuth was taken by ambulance to the helibase at the foot of the canyon and then flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.