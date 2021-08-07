Many hobbyist photographers turn their lenses toward wildlife, landscapes, cityscapes or portraits, but every now and again you stumble across someone whose camera is facing something slightly more unusual.
Few niches are as difficult and technically complex to photograph as aviation, but as Sahuarita photographer Jeff Krueger shows, with time and practice, you can produce some stunning results.
Early start
Krueger, 68, got his start in the photo world in Chicago in 1968, where he worked as a photographer for his high school newspaper. He went on to study journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and spent much of his career in the marine industry. But his love for photography never left him.
He always found a way back to it, whether it was teaching underwater photography classes or building a dark room in every one of his houses – until he transitioned to digital, of course.
Living close to Oshkosh, Wisconsin – home of the largest annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts in the United States, the EAA AirVenture – Krueger combined his photo skills with another of his passions: airplanes.
“I’ve always been interested in aviation and flying. I’ve gone as far as ground school, but never went forward to get my pilot’s license. But every year, I’d go up to the (EAA AirVenture) show and wander around with my camera, and I just kept at it,” Krueger said.
When Krueger and his wife, Sharon, retired to Quail Creek in 2013, he decided with all the time on his hands, he’d get a little more serious about photography.
He experimented with professional real estate and landscape photography, and about 10 years ago, joined the International Society for Aviation Photography (ISAP) to enhance his aviation photography.
“And, well, it’s sort of just grown from there,” Krueger said.
Taking flight
Since diving into the world of aviation photography, Krueger’s work has led him to several opportunities. He’s worked countless air shows and photographed both the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
He’s been invited to aerial combat training sessions at the Navy Air Facility El Centro and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and had several pieces published in the June 2021 issue of Airspeed Magazine.
His favorite thing to capture, though, are the old World War II warbirds.
“There’s just something about watching a Supermarine Spitfire going by at 400 miles per hour, inverting, and then coming back up, you know, it’s just the fun of watching them fly,” he said.
“They’re so unique in their design, and so different. I like to try to capture that and present it to folks who may not know anything about them and really get them seeing what these aircraft can do,” he said.
But the perfect photo requires planning, patience and precision. The timing and pace of capturing aircraft mid-flight can be dizzying, Krueger said, and if you miss a shot on a fly-by, that might be the end of the story.
Being aware of your surroundings, and prepared to quickly adjust your settings, is crucial to capturing the moment.
With his eye in the viewfinder, Krueger finds himself scanning the background and the action in front of him for something unique, and he’s usually not disappointed.
It’s the element of surprise, Krueger said, that keeps him turning his lens to the sky.
“You really never know what you’re going to get. You never know what the pilots are going to do, or what the weather’s going to be, so you have to kind of go with the flow. But you can really be artistic with it, which I love,” he said.