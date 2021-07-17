When Town Attorney Dan Hochuli retired from Sahuarita on May 12, he received $94,000 and six months of paid health and dental insurance.
But he didn’t walk away from the job.
He’s set to potentially receive an additional $196,093 as a participant in Educational Services Inc.’s retire/rehire program.
The program allows the town to continue getting attorney services from Hochuli while saving $10,000 a year. ESI pays Hochuli’s salary; the town pays ESI an admin fee.
The Town sees the program as a benefit because they retain Hochuli at a lower cost. Hochuli gets the benefit of a salary, the money he received at retirement, and can draw on his state pension.
The Town Council is focusing on figuring out who will become the permanent Town Manager before it moves forward with the attorney search.
Contract worker
Hochuli’s separation agreement was signed March 1, coming after two executive sessions in the council to specify the terms.
His official retirement was May 12.
The agreement included that Hochuli was to “provide for a smooth transition and recruitment” of a replacement, though it wasn’t a requirement he stay until his replacement was hired.
Since a replacement had not been found, the town decided to utilize the services of ESI to bring Hochuli back as a contracted employee, not a town employee, from May 13 to June 30.
For this period of 35 days, Hochuli received $26,397 and ESI received $1,319 from the town in admin fees and $3,522 in payroll liabilities.
A new contract began with ESI July 1, extending Hochuli’s stay to June 30, 2022.
Town spokesman Mark Febbo said the two contracts were required because the time period overlapped two fiscal years which requires multiple agreements according to the way that ESI does things.
Under his current contract, Hochuli will receive $196,093, paid by ESI, for the year. However, there are several ways the contract could be changed or ended before the year is up, and Hochuli only gets the full amount should he work through June 30, 2022.
“The agreement terms could change depending on circumstances,” Febbo said. “It could be paid out partially if Dan were to serve for less than a year, for example. And it’s also possible that the contract with ESI could be reassigned and paid to someone else to fill out the rest of the year if the mayor and council were to identify a candidate for the position that they would like to permanently hire, and they wanted to continue using the established agreement.”
Febbo said the town is responsible for a 5% administration fee to ESI, $9,804.66 for the current contract should the whole year be served. Payroll liabilities are $21,676.
In total, the agreement for the year is $227,574, which Febbo said “is inclusive of all that we will pay to ESI over the course of a year including their 5% fee.”
“We will pay ESI $10,000 less than it would have cost us to have Dan here on salary with the town for a year,” he said. “It’s just as if we were to hire a contractor to do the maintenance of grounds at town hall. The contracting company would pay those employees who do the work, not the town.”
Febbo said they worked with ESI on the contract to add up all the associated costs the town had with Hochuli on their payroll, which added up to the $10,000 in savings.
“The associated costs of having a salaried employee with the town are higher and different than ESI’s and what they are charging us,” he said. “There are various things that contribute to employee overhead for the town. Health benefits, for example; unemployment tax, retirement contributions, etc. there are various factors. There is no single reason that amounts to that $10k, but these types of overhead are things we’re not paying now that Dan is a contract employee.”
First, the manager
Hochuli is not the only top-level town employee to retire this year.
Former Town Manager Kelly Udall’s retirement was announced in a council meeting June 28. He was gone July 1, the start of the fiscal year.
Finance Director A.C. Marriotti has been named interim town manager.
Mayor Tom Murphy said the retirement of Udall changed their plans for the search for a new attorney.
“After Kelly retired, in our earlier search for the attorney over the summer, we didn’t get the quantity of applicants we were looking for,” he said. “Discussions were going on about a headhunter, but with the other retirement, Dan was willing to come back on with an ESI contract. The desire from council at this point is working through the town manager first, then having a discussion on the timing of looking at using a headhunter on the next step.”
Murphy said the council feels it’s most important to give Marriotti time in the position of town manager, to see if it’s the right fit for him permanently.
“There’s a desire by some, and A.C. agreed, to give it a little time to see if A.C. wants to be considered, and he has a lot of credibility so we want to give him enough time,” Murphy said. “Especially in summer, it’s not a lucrative time to look for either. The budget was just approved and we’re working on carrying out the desires of the budget and a lot of the projects.”
Murphy said Marriotti and Hochuli have worked together well for a long time, and Hochuli may very well decide to stick around through the year contract.
“I have ongoing dialogue with Dan and he’s excited to work with A.C. to figure that piece out,” he said. “Dan agreed to do this for us to help us so we are not looking for two positions. Once we figure that out, it will be a little easier to work on the other one, and more timely as far as the season.”
As far as Hochuli’s obligation in finding a new lawyer, Murphy said they will likely opt for the headhunter and Hochuli will probably work in partnership with that person or agency, alongside the Human Resources Department.
“We know the community best so it would be a partnership opportunity between HR and Dan, and again, a headhunter if we go with one, which I would anticipate,” he said. “A couple months down the road we’ll get together with A.C. to see how that side of the house is going. The contract with Dan gives us flexibility to pick and choose, and the desire is to figure out the town manager position first, then working and collaborating with Dan and others.”