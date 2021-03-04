When the Town of Sahuarita put out a survey last month on what popular chain restaurant residents want to see most, the people answered — Chick-Fil-A.
Sahuarita’s Economic Development Department identified five of the fastest growing chains in the nation to determine the options on their #SahuaritaFanFave restaurant survey, which was open to the public Feb. 5-19.
Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said the turnout on the survey exceeded expectations, with more than 4,000 responses.
“We were blown away, because you never know,” he said. “We got 1,000 in the first couple days and began to encourage folks to weigh in more so. Of the surveys we’ve done it’s one of the more well-received.”
Gonzalez said the goal was to find a creative way to encourage new businesses to consider coming to Sahuarita.
“Over the last couple years we’ve seen retail, restaurants and the community of Sahuarita grow, certainly at The Crossing and with the combined residential growth we felt now is a good time to begin to do targeted approaches,” he said.
He said he was quite sure that any of these five restaurants may have considered the town at some point, and they hope this creative approach will get their attention.
“At the community level, you might not even know they are looking before they rule you out,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if one hasn't looked at us on paper and through this marketing campaign we hope they take a second look at us.”
Now that the survey is completed, the department will package the response into a targeted marketing campaign designed to court Chick-Fil-A, as well as the other options.
They will create a website landing page that includes information about the town’s business climate, like housing numbers, median household incomes, lots in development, etc.
“It will give them a good understanding of business indicators that demonstrate Sahuarita is a strong market,” he said.
The town will also send e-blasts to real estate executives for Chick-Fil-A and others with the business indicators.
Gonzalez said they plan to get the website page up and contact restaurants by the end of the month.
“It was a huge success and we’re very excited people were responding in different ways and voting,” he said.