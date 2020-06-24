The Sahuarita town council approved a new grant program to assist local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their Monday meeting, the council voted to launch the Sahuarita COVID-19 Business Safety and Recovery Program funded by a $600,000 Community Investment budget appropriation in the town budget.
The program will provide up to $10,000 to qualifying businesses to help cover costs associated with payroll and operational needs like buying inventory and supplies, implementing safety protocols, physical social distancing measures, utility costs and rent.
To qualify:
A business must be for-profit, located in Sahuarita and in operation since at least January.
Have between 3 to 30 full time employees, which can include contractors.
Make no more than $3 million in projected or actual revenue in 2019.
Has not received Cares Act funding or any other federal COVID-19 related assistance.
Can demonstrate economic hardships incurred as a result of COVID-19.
Applications will open soon on the Sahuarita website and will remain open until Dec. 31 or until the money is spent. Money will be provided on a first come first serve basis and applications will go through a review process.
This program is made possible by AZCares funding received by the Town to cover payroll costs for police. The federal funding opened up money in the General Fund and the town committed to use some of the money freed up to go back to businesses hurt by the pandemic.