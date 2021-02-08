The Sahuarita 49ers youth football teams are looking ahead after a lost season thanks to COVID-19.
The team, which has a long history of fielding championship teams for kids ages 5 through 13, has a new board and big plans for 2021.
“There wasn’t a 2020 season but there’s definitely going to be a 2021 season,” new board president Tony Cisneros said. “We’re excited and we have a vision.”
The five-member board has a goal of fielding teams 20 to 25 strong for flag football (ages 5-7) and tackle football for those ages 8-13 — each age has its own team. The 49ers also have a cheer team.
Cisneros said some players went to Phoenix to play in 2020 as leagues in the Tucson area shut down, and he wants to win them back.
“We want to keep a lot of our local boys home,” he said. The team welcomes players from Nogales to Tucson.
The team has historically served as a pipeline for players headed to Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools.
Cisneros said the team motto for 2021 is, “Our town, our team.”
Practice begins in July and play starts in August, “but we plan on having some type of spring (flag) ball for all the tackle kids so they can get out here and get active,” he said.
He said information on signing up will be available soon on their website (www.sahuarita49ers.com) and social media pages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Sahuarita.GreenValley.49ers.Organization) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sahuarita49ers).