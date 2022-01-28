If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
An idea hatched over a decade ago continues to serve anyone in the community with free nutritious food and fellowship at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior with the S.O.U.L. lunch program — Sharing Our Unconditional Love.
Lunch committee member Stephanie Loesch said the idea was hatched about 12 years ago by former Pastor John Stieve following a $500,000 kitchen renovation at the church. It launched 10 years ago and continues to serve lunch on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Sixty percent of those who use the lunch program are not members of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, and many of the 100 volunteers come from Valley Presbyterian Church.
At their 10-year anniversary lunch Jan. 13, the program served 218 dine-in and take-out lunches. It has served 7,000 lunches in the past year. Loesch said they’ve not missed a lunch in the past decade.
On March 26, 2020, as the pandemic caused shutdowns, the eat-in lunch program shifted to a drive-thru format, and requests spiked, with some residents requesting five.
At a critical point in the pandemic, Al’s Appliance of Green Valley loaned the church two refrigerators. Sprouts donates gift cards, and donations from Thrivent Financial and the community help to keep the S.O.U.L. lunch program thriving.
Committee member Lois Williams said she and other volunteers go to Costco and other large stores to shop, but the shelves are sometimes bare.
“A lot of thought goes into the meal and preparation. The menu is dependent on what’s available,” she said. “In the summer, lunches change to servings of sandwiches and salads.”
The effort includes shoppers, cooks, preparers, servers, dishwashers and those who set up and clean up.
On Thursday, 32 people were enjoying lunch in the dining room and 104 take-out lunches had been picked up.
One table of six included first-timer Robin Simmons, who enjoyed lunch and camaraderie with Diane Manovich, Joan Cuthbert, Lavra Seneshen, Angela McDonald and Ellen Grieser. Church member Ken Johnson said he enjoys the lunch with others twice a month.
What happens to leftovers? They’re delivered to the Nogales Gospel Mission.
The next S.O.U.L. lunch is Feb. 10. To volunteer or for more info, contact the church at 520-625-2612.
