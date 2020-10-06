Two dogs died late Monday after an RV caught fire when the fuel line ruptured and the driver jumped from the burning vehicle on Old Nogales Highway.
The RV left the road and came to a stop on Union Pacific railroad tracks south of Madera Highlands Parkway about 11 p.m. The 30-year-old driver from Tucson escaped with minor injuries, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Green Valley Fire District extinguished the fire and Union Pacific was notified of the incident to stop and delay any train traffic until the tracks could be cleared.
SPD officers contacted the Tucson Red Cross to assist the driver with temporary housing.