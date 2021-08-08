Rural communities like Sahuarita often face many of the same challenges as metropolitan areas, but they might not have the same resources available to address those issues.
With the additional strains of COVID-19, local rural leaders are looking at ways to dig into economic recovery and build resilience.
The 14th Annual Rural Policy Forum, put on by Local First Arizona and the Arizona Rural Development Council, came to Sahuarita for three days last week and brought together more than 50 speakers from around the state as well as residents of rural cities in Arizona to brainstorm ideas, share resources and collaborate.
Topics included funding infrastructure, food accessibility, housing, entrepreneurship and more.
Liza Noland, director of Rural Programs for Local First Arizona, said the forum is all about connections.
“Rural communities kind of struggle with the same challenges but they don’t know it, they are so siloed and removed from normal resources that they don’t realize other communities are facing the same challenges and struggles and sometimes that they’ve solved them,” she said. “We spend a lot of time in rural communities recreating wheels, trying to come up with solutions that maybe already exist, and that’s the purpose of the Rural Policy Forum.”
To create the programming and find topics, Local First and its partners looked at common themes in rural communities and potential solutions.
“It’s connecting people to each other, knowing people are going through similar stuff and also to programs that have already solved common problems,” she said. “We’re looking at housing, looking at youth engagement, food access, sometimes education plays a role in the event and so these are common rural challenges they are seeing.”
Noland said the majority of attendees come for the networking opportunities above all, and she hopes people walk away with business cards and emails for people who can collaorate with them.
“My first experience with the forum was as a business owner in a rural area and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s 300 people in this room that are facing the same things I was,’” she said. “I thought my community was uniquely broken and that experience is what I hope for everyone here — there’s other people going through the same things that I am going through: the hopes, the dreams, the obstacles, the challenges.”
Each year the event comes to a different city, and the Town of Sahuarita was set to be the location last year before COVID-19 canceled it.
Noland said they had three proposals in 2020, and Sahuarita proved they had a space that could handle 200-300 people, adequate lodging and a good amount of local food options.
The event was held at Quail Creek Clubhouse.
Sahuarita Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said the opportunity to host the event is a perk in itself.
“Any time you get people from rural communities together there’s always some excitement,” he said. “We always come out energized and encouraged, animated, to take some of the things you heard, best practices, and look at how you can implement it in your community and vice versa.”
Gonzalez presented on community workforce development, highlighting the town’s collaboration with the Sahuarita Food Bank and its new Community Resource Center.
“My presentation focused on how a community can take on a workforce development initiative,” he said. “Our approach was how do we take a specific segment of the community and, one, understand the needs they have economically, then how do you begin to understand the characteristics of the population from a labor perspective.”
Along with presenting and getting the chance to showcase the town to other communities, Gonzalez said they also picked up ideas to bring back to the table.
He said he was particularly interested in funding sources that were presented, and how the town might leverage those dollars. He also said it’s helpful to see how other communities develop strategies, like branding.
“Most of the time we go out to these conferences at other locations where we can visually see the community, talk to people, hear what they’re doing,” he said. “For us, it’s a joy to host one of these conferences. We get that double bonus benefit of telling our story and hosting this event and learning from others.”