A sign on Rural Metro Station No. 82 says the location on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard is closed. A Rural Metro spokesman said the station is mostly cleared out. On Tuesday, one fire engine remained in the station's bay.
Rural Metro has cut its footprint in half in Sahuarita this month as it prepares to leave the town altogether next year.
Rural Metro Pima County Chief Karl Isselhard said at Monday's Town Council meeting that they closed Station No. 82 on May 1. The station is on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard just south of Pima Mine Road. Station 79 on Sahuarita Road south of McDonald's remains in operation.
Rural Metro spokesman Jay Karlik said Tuesday the company has no coverage concerns despite the decision and would need more time to collect data on response times in the area.
Isselhard said Rural Metro didn't terminate any employees when they closed the station. Karlik said Rural Metro's Sahuarita Station No. 79 took three people from Station No. 82, with one person going to each of its three shifts.
Karlik also told the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun that Rural Metro is working with the Green Valley Fire District to ensure the entire town receives coverage during the annexation process. GVFD covers the town's southern portions along with Green Valley. It began full annexation efforts in January after receiving approval from the Town Council. Rural Metro supports the annexation effort.
GVFD tried to annex northern Sahuarita in 2010-11, but the effort failed after Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson ultimately opposed it, citing errors in GVFD's petition. County staff and attorneys considered the errors minor and recommended approval.
Isselhard told the council Rural Metro is a private business and hadn't received enough subscriptions for its service to remain viable in Sahuarita as it navigates increased costs from competitive wages and inflation.
"Rural Metro, being a private company, does not have any kind of taxing authority," he said. "So we are merely paid through by subscriptions. Those subscriptions are voluntary. We have to go to the residents and ask them to subscribe and pay us for that service."
Isselhard said subscription rates in Sahuarita were in the 43% range the last few years.
"It really put us in a position to say, 'What are we going to do about this within the town?' — we had two stations down here," he said.
Isselhard said closing Station No. 82 saved the company around $300,000 in leases, and redistributing staff saved them "a few more hundred thousand" dollars. Rural Metro leased its stations from Rancho Sahuarita Co.
Town Manager Shane Dille said staff began a conversation with Rural Metro in November after hearing it planned to phase out its service in Sahuarita. He said it was a "difficult quandary" to decide whether public dollars should support current subscribers or people who didn't subscribe to keep Rural Metro in the area.
"As we were in the process of deliberating, we realized as a property owner ourselves, the Town of Sahuarita is not a subscriber to any fire service," Dille told the council.
To help keep Rural Metro in Sahuarita through the annexation effort, the Town Council approved, 6-0, a service contract with the company for fire service to the town's buildings and facilities for $10,000 per month, up to 18 months. Council member Simon Davis was absent during the meeting.
Dille said the contract incentivized Rural Metro to keep a local presence in Sahuarita and to not leave the area early.
Rural Metro doesn't require a subscription to respond to an emergency, but it does give non-subscribers a bill afterward. Isselhard told the council that amounts vary, but typical EMS service calls could be $500 to $600, and a fire call for a residence could run $10,000 to $20,000.
"A big commercial fire can be in the $50,000 range," he said. "Those are the times you see that on the news and it never looks good, but we have to bill for our services. And, unfortunately, when people choose not to subscribe, that's the downstream effect."
Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.
