A sign on Rural Metro Station No. 82 says the location on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard is closed. A Rural Metro spokesman said the station is mostly cleared out. On Tuesday, one fire engine remained in the station's bay.

Rural Metro has cut its footprint in half in Sahuarita this month as it prepares to leave the town altogether next year.

Rural Metro Pima County Chief Karl Isselhard said at Monday's Town Council meeting that they closed Station No. 82 on May 1. The station is on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard just south of Pima Mine Road. Station 79 on Sahuarita Road south of McDonald's remains in operation.

Rural Metro will maintain its station off Sahuarita Road behind McDonald's, and signed up the Town of Sahuarita as a subscriber.


